    MSU's Brandon Bryant Arrested for DUI: Latest Details and Comments

    STARKVILLE MS -OCTOBER 17: Defensive back Brandon Bryant #20 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs returns and interception intended for wide receiver Trent Taylor #5 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Davis Wade Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)
    Butch Dill/Getty Images
    Joseph Zucker
January 31, 2017

    Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brandon Bryant was arrested on New Year's Day on misdemeanor charges including suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Starkville Daily News' Joel Coleman reported Monday.

    Head coach Dan Mullen said Monday he and his staff were aware of Bryant's arrest shortly after it occurred and disciplined the sophomore internally.

    According to Coleman, Georgia's Cobb County Sheriff's Office also charged Bryant with failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container. He was released after posting a $1,600 bond.

    A two-year starter at Mississippi State, Bryant finished with 62 total tackles in 2016, which were fourth-most on the team. He also intercepted a pass in the Bulldogs' 56-41 win over Samford last October.

    With free safety Kivon Coman graduating, Mullen will likely expect Bryant to play an even bigger role in the secondary in 2017.

