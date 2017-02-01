Chicago Cubs: 5 Last-Minute Moves They Should Consider

1 of 6

While the Chicago Cubs have not spent nearly as much money this winter as they did last, it's nonetheless been a busy offseason once again for the defending World Series champions.

Dexter Fowler, Aroldis Chapman and Trevor Cahill have all signed elsewhere this offseason; Jason Hammel, Travis Wood, Chris Coghlan and Joe Smith are still trying to decide on a free-agent destination; Jorge Soler was traded and David Ross rode off into retirement.

Meanwhile, the team's newcomers include outfielder Jon Jay, starter Brett Anderson and relievers Wade Davis, Koji Uehara, Brian Duensing and Rule 5 selection Caleb Smith.

So what's left to do this offseason?

While there's no glaring hole to fill on the Opening Day roster, adding more organizational depth on the pitching side of things is never a bad idea.

Given the team's financial flexibility and the fact that the 25-man roster is more or less set, taking a flier on a pitcher who's recovering from injury and won't be ready to start the year could be one approach.

The team could also explore re-upping with one or more of their own free agents now that the offseason is winding down and they may be willing to sign at a discounted rate for the chance to return.

With those two main areas of focus in mind, ahead is a quick look at five last-minute moves the team should consider in the days to come.