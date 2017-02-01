Chicago Cubs: 5 Last-Minute Moves They Should Consider
While the Chicago Cubs have not spent nearly as much money this winter as they did last, it's nonetheless been a busy offseason once again for the defending World Series champions.
Dexter Fowler, Aroldis Chapman and Trevor Cahill have all signed elsewhere this offseason; Jason Hammel, Travis Wood, Chris Coghlan and Joe Smith are still trying to decide on a free-agent destination; Jorge Soler was traded and David Ross rode off into retirement.
Meanwhile, the team's newcomers include outfielder Jon Jay, starter Brett Anderson and relievers Wade Davis, Koji Uehara, Brian Duensing and Rule 5 selection Caleb Smith.
So what's left to do this offseason?
While there's no glaring hole to fill on the Opening Day roster, adding more organizational depth on the pitching side of things is never a bad idea.
Given the team's financial flexibility and the fact that the 25-man roster is more or less set, taking a flier on a pitcher who's recovering from injury and won't be ready to start the year could be one approach.
The team could also explore re-upping with one or more of their own free agents now that the offseason is winding down and they may be willing to sign at a discounted rate for the chance to return.
With those two main areas of focus in mind, ahead is a quick look at five last-minute moves the team should consider in the days to come.
Injury Flier: Aaron Barrett
2016 Stats (WAS)
Did not pitch, suffered fractured elbow on July 24.
Outlook
The Cubs don't necessarily need another right-handed reliever with Justin Grimm, Carl Edwards Jr., Pedro Strop, Hector Rondon, Pedro Strop and Wade Davis all slated to break camp with a spot in the big league bullpen.
However, now that Greg Holland has signed, there's no better buy-low option on the reliever market than Aaron Barrett.
It's just going to take some patience.
With a mid-90s fastball, power slider and an impressive minor league track record, the burly 6'3", 230-pound Barrett looked like he'd be a key piece of the Washington Nationals bullpen for the foreseeable future after debuting with a 2.66 ERA and 10.8 K/9 over 50 appearances in 2014.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in September of the 2015 season, though, and suffered an unexpected setback in his recovery last July when he suffered a fractured elbow while rehabbing in Florida.
To his credit, the 29-year-old sounds confident he can come back strong.
"It was traumatizing. It was like someone hit me in the gut like a million times," Barrett told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. "It sucks. It still does, but at the same time, literally I have a bionic arm now, and I’m literally going to come back stronger than ever."
While he may not make much of an impact in 2017, Barrett would be controllable through the 2020 season for whoever takes a chance on him now. Look at it as a forward-thinking move by the organization that could pay off big down the line.
Injury Flier: Henderson Alvarez
2016 Stats (OAK)
Did not pitch, underwent shoulder surgery on Sept. 20.
Outlook
At the conclusion of the 2014 season, Henderson Alvarez looked like one of the game's best young pitchers.
As a 24-year-old pitching for the Miami Marlins, he went 12-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while tying for the NL lead with three shutouts to finish 12th in Cy Young voting and earn a spot on the All-Star team.
Alvarez took the ball on Opening Day the following season and made four starts before suffering a shoulder injury. He wound up needing season-ending surgery and was non-tendered by the Marlins that offseason as he continued to rehab.
Looking to strike gold on a one-year deal, the Oakland Athletics gave him $4.25 million last season in hopes he could make an impact by midseason.
Instead, the shoulder issues returned, and he was forced to go under the knife once again.
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Alvarez could be game-ready for the upcoming season by May, and a number of teams have requested his medicals this offseason as a result.
He might not offer the same upside as Tyson Ross—who the Cubs showed significant interest in prior to him signing with the Texas Rangers—but he's a similar target and could prove to be well worth a one-year, incentive-laden deal.
Injury Flier: Nathan Eovaldi
2016 Stats (NYY)
24 G, 21 GS, 9-8, 4.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 BB, 97 K, 124.2 IP, 1.2 WAR
Outlook
Nathan Eovaldi has always had power stuff.
His fastball clocked in with an average velocity of 97.1 mph in 2016 and sits at 95.8 for his career, putting him in the upper echelon of hard-throwing starting pitchers.
That's backed by an inconsistent but at times overpowering slider and a splitter that he began throwing with considerable success in 2016. He held opponents to a .219 average and recorded 48 of his 97 strikeouts with the pitch, per Brooks Baseball.
It's his command that's the issue.
His fastball tends to get flat at times, and that's resulted in a 9.5 H/9 rate over the course of his career.
He also had an uncharacteristically tough time keeping the ball in the yard last year, allowing 23 home runs in 124.2 innings for an unsightly 1.7 HR/9 mark. A ridiculous 18.7 percent HR/FB rate was largely to blame, though, and that looks like an aberration.
Repertoire and control aside, the biggest concern at the moment is his health after he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in August.
There's a good chance he'll simply wait until next offseason to sign an incentive-laden, prove-it deal.
However, Jeff Todd of MLB Trade Rumors suggested that he could be "an intriguing candidate to receive a rehab-and-return contract" from someone this offseason.
The 26-year-old might be worth the wait if the Cubs are willing to take a chance.
Late-Offseason Bargain: Travis Wood
2016 Stats (CHC)
77 G, 4-0, 12 HLD, 2.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 24 BB, 47 K, 61.0 IP, 0.5 WAR
Outlook
Travis Wood is looking for a chance to start and it appears at least one team is willing to offer him that opportunity, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
The 29-year-old pitched primarily as a starter for his entire career before moving to the bullpen in 2015, even earning a spot on the NL All-Star team in 2013 when he posted a 3.11 ERA over 200 innings of work.
However, he was dynamite as the primary lefty out of the bullpen for the Cubs last season, and his potential departure has left the club's southpaw situation as something of a question mark.
Mike Montgomery will presumably return to a relief role now that Brett Anderson has been brought aboard on a one-year deal, but given the veteran's health history, it's no guarantee Montgomery won't end up in the rotation at some point after all.
That would leave some combination of veteran Brian Duensing, rookie Rob Zastryzny and Rule 5 pick Caleb Smith to handle the lefty side of the bullpen.
So it stands to reason that a reunion with Wood would carry at least some level of interest for the Cubs.
Clearly, he hasn't found an offer to his liking on the open market just yet, and the closer we get to spring training the fewer open slots there are on pitching staffs around the league.
If he's willing to settle for a one-year deal in the $5-6 million range, his speculative return could very easily become a reality.
Late-Offseason Bargain: Jason Hammel
2016 Stats (CHC)
30 GS, 15-10, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 BB, 144 K, 166.2 IP, 1.1 WAR
Outlook
Brett Anderson has a chance to be one of the steals of the offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million deal that can be worth as much as $10 million if he hits all of the available health incentives.
Those incentives speak to the injury risk that comes with entrusting Anderson as the No. 5 starter, though.
As Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports explained, Anderson will receive $500,000 when he makes his 11th start, $750,000 when he reaches 14 and 17 starts, $1 million each for 20, 23 and 26 starts and $1.5 million for 29 starts.
It looked like Mike Montgomery was ticketed for the No. 5 starter job prior to that signing, so he gives the team an in-house option to replace Anderson should he miss time.
That said, could the Cubs be interested in a reunion with Jason Hammel for the sake of depth if the price is right?
According to John Perrotto of FanRag Sports: "Many teams are unwilling to commit to Hammel beyond one year after the Cubs left him off the postseason roster because of elbow tightness. Scouts also believe the quality of the 34-year-old’s stuff is declining."
If he's still unsigned when spring training rolls around, would the Cubs consider paying him $10 million on a one-year deal?
He passed on a $12 million option at the start of the offseason that carried a $2 million buyout, so that would allow him to earn back the money he left on the table.
The Cubs have already suggested they may implement a six-man rotation at times this coming year in an effort to avoid burning out a staff that was pushed hard last October, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Playing the hot hand between Hammel, Anderson and Montgomery would give manager Joe Maddon plenty of options over the course of a long season.
Just something to think about.
