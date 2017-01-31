    Download App

    Puppy Bowl XIII 2017: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: Attendees cuddle with puppies from a local rescue, Paw Works, who are on hand to promote Animal Planets Puppy Bowl XII' during the Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2016 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)
    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    In these trying times, perhaps what we all really need is a few hours spent watching adorable puppies play a fake game of football.

    If that sounds good to you, Puppy Bowl XIII has you covered.

    Puppy Bowl XIII Schedule
    DateTimeWatch
    Sunday, Feb. 53 p.m. ETAnimal Planet
    Source: AnimalPlanet.com

    Are you not excited yet? How about a hype video? Will that do the trick?

    Yeah, I thought that would bring you around.

    Now that you're on board, let's take a look at the starting lineup.

    Puppy Bowl XIII Starting Lineup
    DogTeamBreed
    DawsonFluffJack Russell/Terrier Mix
    HopeFluffLabrador/Hound Mix
    LuckyFluffTerrier Mix
    Alexander HamilpupFluffPomsky
    ArchimedesFluffOtterhound/Lab Mix
    BlitzFluffGolden Retriever
    WinstonFluffAustralian Shepherd
    Buddy LoveFluffDachshund/Pit Bull Mix
    ButtonsFluffPomeranian/Schnauzer Mix
    MaxFluffPit Bull Mix
    NikitaFluffCocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise Mix
    NyquistFluffHusky/Shepherd Mix
    OliverFluffStandard Poodle
    PandaFluffSato (Puerto Rican Terrier)
    ParfaitFluffYorkie/Poodle Mix
    PeanutFluffBrussels Griffon Mix
    PreciousFluffPit Bull Terrier Mix
    RoryFluffPoodle Mix
    SableFluffHusky/Lab Mix
    TuckerFluffAustralian Shepherd Mix
    WilmaFluffPug/Shih Tzu Mix
    SlippersFluffPomeranian/Havanese Mix
    StretchFluffTerrier Mix
    DogTeamBreed
    RickyRuffTerrier Mix
    WinterRuffJack Russell/Terrier Mix
    WesleyRuffShepherd Mix
    StormyRuffMastiff/Pit Bull/Shar Pei Mix
    PuddlesRuffCocker/Shih Tzu Mix
    SmooshieRuffShar Pei
    SquirtRuffDachshund/Rat Terrier Mix
    StrikerRuffMiniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu Mix
    SullyRuffSpaniel Mix
    WoodyRuffBlue Heeler/Cattle Mix
    BeebopRuffTerrier Mix
    BoRuffParson Russell Terrier Mix
    DaisyRuffChihuahua Mix
    DaphneRuffPit Bull
    BizmarkRuffBluetick Coonhound
    DoobertRuffEnglish Pointer
    FosterRuffBernese Mountain Dog Mix
    Source: AnimalPlanet.com

    And in case you want a face to put to those names, be sure to check out Animal Planet's picture gallery of the participants.

    But it's important to remember that the Puppy Bowl isn't just about Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarki Trophy (I know, it's so corny it's amazing), it's also about raising awareness for pet adoption and animal shelters around the country.

    Animal Planet has more information about the shelters that provided the pups for the Puppy Bowl on its website, along with general information about the adoption process.

    So it's all the cute and ridiculous fun you could want, and it's for a good cause? 

    C'mon, even the gruffest and coldest among us must be down with that combination.

    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: Attendees cuddle with puppies from a local rescue, Paw Works, who are on hand to promote Animal Planets Puppy Bowl XII' during the Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2016 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 7,
    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Oh, and in case dogs aren't necessarily your thing, maybe you'll enjoy halftime. (Yes, there is a halftime show.)

    As Alexis Battle of WUSA9.com wrote: "As tradition follows, when the puppies take their break, the viewers are treated to a kitty halftime show: a performance by the feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats with Kitty Gaga singing 'Puparazzi' to her little monsters of adoptable rescue kitten."

    I mean, c'mon. C'mon. How much more bizarre and fantastic can this thing get?

    Honestly, if you don't care about the Super Bowl or Roger Goodell potentially having to hand Tom Brady a Lombardi Trophy, the Puppy Bowl might be for you. Or you can watch both.

    But let's be honest, the Puppy Bowl is the day's real main attraction.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 