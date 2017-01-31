Puppy Bowl XIII 2017: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In these trying times, perhaps what we all really need is a few hours spent watching adorable puppies play a fake game of football.

If that sounds good to you, Puppy Bowl XIII has you covered.

Puppy Bowl XIII Schedule Date Time Watch Sunday, Feb. 5 3 p.m. ET Animal Planet Source: AnimalPlanet.com

Are you not excited yet? How about a hype video? Will that do the trick?

Yeah, I thought that would bring you around.

Now that you're on board, let's take a look at the starting lineup.

Puppy Bowl XIII Starting Lineup Dog Team Breed Dawson Fluff Jack Russell/Terrier Mix Hope Fluff Labrador/Hound Mix Lucky Fluff Terrier Mix Alexander Hamilpup Fluff Pomsky Archimedes Fluff Otterhound/Lab Mix Blitz Fluff Golden Retriever Winston Fluff Australian Shepherd Buddy Love Fluff Dachshund/Pit Bull Mix Buttons Fluff Pomeranian/Schnauzer Mix Max Fluff Pit Bull Mix Nikita Fluff Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise Mix Nyquist Fluff Husky/Shepherd Mix Oliver Fluff Standard Poodle Panda Fluff Sato (Puerto Rican Terrier) Parfait Fluff Yorkie/Poodle Mix Peanut Fluff Brussels Griffon Mix Precious Fluff Pit Bull Terrier Mix Rory Fluff Poodle Mix Sable Fluff Husky/Lab Mix Tucker Fluff Australian Shepherd Mix Wilma Fluff Pug/Shih Tzu Mix Slippers Fluff Pomeranian/Havanese Mix Stretch Fluff Terrier Mix Dog Team Breed Ricky Ruff Terrier Mix Winter Ruff Jack Russell/Terrier Mix Wesley Ruff Shepherd Mix Stormy Ruff Mastiff/Pit Bull/Shar Pei Mix Puddles Ruff Cocker/Shih Tzu Mix Smooshie Ruff Shar Pei Squirt Ruff Dachshund/Rat Terrier Mix Striker Ruff Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu Mix Sully Ruff Spaniel Mix Woody Ruff Blue Heeler/Cattle Mix Beebop Ruff Terrier Mix Bo Ruff Parson Russell Terrier Mix Daisy Ruff Chihuahua Mix Daphne Ruff Pit Bull Bizmark Ruff Bluetick Coonhound Doobert Ruff English Pointer Foster Ruff Bernese Mountain Dog Mix Source: AnimalPlanet.com

And in case you want a face to put to those names, be sure to check out Animal Planet's picture gallery of the participants.

But it's important to remember that the Puppy Bowl isn't just about Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarki Trophy (I know, it's so corny it's amazing), it's also about raising awareness for pet adoption and animal shelters around the country.

Animal Planet has more information about the shelters that provided the pups for the Puppy Bowl on its website, along with general information about the adoption process.

So it's all the cute and ridiculous fun you could want, and it's for a good cause?

C'mon, even the gruffest and coldest among us must be down with that combination.

Oh, and in case dogs aren't necessarily your thing, maybe you'll enjoy halftime. (Yes, there is a halftime show.)

As Alexis Battle of WUSA9.com wrote: "As tradition follows, when the puppies take their break, the viewers are treated to a kitty halftime show: a performance by the feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats with Kitty Gaga singing 'Puparazzi' to her little monsters of adoptable rescue kitten."

I mean, c'mon. C'mon. How much more bizarre and fantastic can this thing get?

Honestly, if you don't care about the Super Bowl or Roger Goodell potentially having to hand Tom Brady a Lombardi Trophy, the Puppy Bowl might be for you. Or you can watch both.

But let's be honest, the Puppy Bowl is the day's real main attraction.