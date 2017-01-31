Puppy Bowl XIII 2017: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More
In these trying times, perhaps what we all really need is a few hours spent watching adorable puppies play a fake game of football.
If that sounds good to you, Puppy Bowl XIII has you covered.
|Puppy Bowl XIII Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Watch
|Sunday, Feb. 5
|3 p.m. ET
|Animal Planet
|Source: AnimalPlanet.com
Are you not excited yet? How about a hype video? Will that do the trick?
Yeah, I thought that would bring you around.
Now that you're on board, let's take a look at the starting lineup.
|Puppy Bowl XIII Starting Lineup
|Dog
|Team
|Breed
|Dawson
|Fluff
|Jack Russell/Terrier Mix
|Hope
|Fluff
|Labrador/Hound Mix
|Lucky
|Fluff
|Terrier Mix
|Alexander Hamilpup
|Fluff
|Pomsky
|Archimedes
|Fluff
|Otterhound/Lab Mix
|Blitz
|Fluff
|Golden Retriever
|Winston
|Fluff
|Australian Shepherd
|Buddy Love
|Fluff
|Dachshund/Pit Bull Mix
|Buttons
|Fluff
|Pomeranian/Schnauzer Mix
|Max
|Fluff
|Pit Bull Mix
|Nikita
|Fluff
|Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise Mix
|Nyquist
|Fluff
|Husky/Shepherd Mix
|Oliver
|Fluff
|Standard Poodle
|Panda
|Fluff
|Sato (Puerto Rican Terrier)
|Parfait
|Fluff
|Yorkie/Poodle Mix
|Peanut
|Fluff
|Brussels Griffon Mix
|Precious
|Fluff
|Pit Bull Terrier Mix
|Rory
|Fluff
|Poodle Mix
|Sable
|Fluff
|Husky/Lab Mix
|Tucker
|Fluff
|Australian Shepherd Mix
|Wilma
|Fluff
|Pug/Shih Tzu Mix
|Slippers
|Fluff
|Pomeranian/Havanese Mix
|Stretch
|Fluff
|Terrier Mix
|Dog
|Team
|Breed
|Ricky
|Ruff
|Terrier Mix
|Winter
|Ruff
|Jack Russell/Terrier Mix
|Wesley
|Ruff
|Shepherd Mix
|Stormy
|Ruff
|Mastiff/Pit Bull/Shar Pei Mix
|Puddles
|Ruff
|Cocker/Shih Tzu Mix
|Smooshie
|Ruff
|Shar Pei
|Squirt
|Ruff
|Dachshund/Rat Terrier Mix
|Striker
|Ruff
|Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu Mix
|Sully
|Ruff
|Spaniel Mix
|Woody
|Ruff
|Blue Heeler/Cattle Mix
|Beebop
|Ruff
|Terrier Mix
|Bo
|Ruff
|Parson Russell Terrier Mix
|Daisy
|Ruff
|Chihuahua Mix
|Daphne
|Ruff
|Pit Bull
|Bizmark
|Ruff
|Bluetick Coonhound
|Doobert
|Ruff
|English Pointer
|Foster
|Ruff
|Bernese Mountain Dog Mix
|Source: AnimalPlanet.com
And in case you want a face to put to those names, be sure to check out Animal Planet's picture gallery of the participants.
But it's important to remember that the Puppy Bowl isn't just about Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarki Trophy (I know, it's so corny it's amazing), it's also about raising awareness for pet adoption and animal shelters around the country.
Animal Planet has more information about the shelters that provided the pups for the Puppy Bowl on its website, along with general information about the adoption process.
So it's all the cute and ridiculous fun you could want, and it's for a good cause?
C'mon, even the gruffest and coldest among us must be down with that combination.
Oh, and in case dogs aren't necessarily your thing, maybe you'll enjoy halftime. (Yes, there is a halftime show.)
As Alexis Battle of WUSA9.com wrote: "As tradition follows, when the puppies take their break, the viewers are treated to a kitty halftime show: a performance by the feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats with Kitty Gaga singing 'Puparazzi' to her little monsters of adoptable rescue kitten."
I mean, c'mon. C'mon. How much more bizarre and fantastic can this thing get?
Honestly, if you don't care about the Super Bowl or Roger Goodell potentially having to hand Tom Brady a Lombardi Trophy, the Puppy Bowl might be for you. Or you can watch both.
But let's be honest, the Puppy Bowl is the day's real main attraction.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!