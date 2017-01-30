Wes Welker Named Texans Offensive Assistant: Contract Details and Reaction

Michael Thomas/Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced their 2017 assistant coaching staff Monday, and it will include former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker.

The team listed Welker as an offensive and special teams assistant.

The Texas Tech product played from 2005 to 2015 for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and then-St. Louis Rams as a receiver for such quarterbacks as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

CBS Houston noted Welker was a member of the Patriots when Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was on New England's coaching staff.

Welker brings an impressive resume as a player to the coaching profession. He had five seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards in his career and tallied 50 total touchdown catches. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro also appeared in three Super Bowls.

Welker joins an offensive staff that will strive for significant on-field improvements in 2017.

The Texans won the AFC South in 2016 at 9-7, but that was a testament to their defense and the weakness of the division. They finished an abysmal 28th in the league in points per game (17.4), 29th in yards per game (314.7) and 29th in passing yards per game (198.5).

Quarterback Brock Osweiler had 15 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions in the regular season, and his three picks in the team's AFC Divisional Round loss to the Patriots ended any hopes of an upset. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (954 receiving yards) failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for first time since he was a rookie in 2013.

Any improvements Welker can generate from the Osweiler-Hopkins combination would prove fruitful as Houston attempts to win the division for the third straight season.

Welker will join another former Patriots player on Houston's coaching staff. Mike Vrabel—who joined the staff in 2014—was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Now Welker and Vrabel will attempt to help the Texans replicate some of the sustained success they enjoyed as players in New England.