The Pressure is on Andy Murray to Secure His Legacy After Australian Open Flop

Andy Murray takes questions from reporters in a post-match interview after his fourth-round loss at the 2017 Australian Open. PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Andy Murray left Melbourne, Australia with his No. 1 ranking intact. However, his legacy took a blow when he lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open to unseeded Mischa Zverev.

Meanwhile, the final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer rekindled the magic in one of tennis' most storied rivalries. The match served as a reminder of what constitutes legendary.

Right now, Murray's only a legend in Great Britain. He may play in the Big Four era, but after his Australian Open flop, Murray has serious work to do if he wants to elevate his legacy from "really good" to "all-time great" status.

Despite being linked to Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Big Four, Murray’s place among tennis’ all-time greats is complicated. He's always in the mix but is closer to the gooey middle than the cherry on top.

Djokovic, winner of 12 Grand Slams, is clearly in the greatest of all time conversation.

But where does Murray fit?

His win at the 2016 Wimbledon gave him his third Grand Slam title, separating him from more than 20 players who have won two Slams. Among that group are recently-retired stars Marat Safin and Lleyton Hewitt and somewhat forgotten players like Sergi Bruguera and Stan Smith.

When Murray grabbed the No. 1 ranking at the 2016 ATP World Tour Final, he separated himself from Stan Wawrinka, who is also a winner of three Grand Slams. However, Wawrinka has never been No. 1.

Murray spoke with the media about wanting to hang onto the top spot. "I'm motivated to stay in that position but the Majors are what gets me working hard," Murray told Mike Dickson of the Daily Mail. "When I go away in December to train, I'm training with the Australian Open in mind. Because of the best-of-five set matches, they're the ones you have to really put in the extra work for and the extra training for."

If the Slams are his focus, the next one, the French Open, won't be easy, especially with Nadal looking more like his old self. But make no mistake, if Murray is going to leave the game known as more than a British legend, he needs more Grand Slam titles—and in a hurry.

After Federer won the Australian Open, the ATP tour featured an article about "big title" winners with a graphic seen in the tweet below. Big titles include Grand Slams, Masters 1000 and ATP Tour Finals. Federer leads all players with 48. Djokovic was second with 47 and Nadal was third with 42. Murray is a distant sixth with 18 and trails Pete Sampras (30) and Andre Agassi (26).

Those numbers just reinforce Murray's featherweight membership in the Big Four.

Two years ago, FiveThirtyEight's Carl Bialik and Nate Silver characterized the Big Four as the "Big Three-and-a-Half," and Murray as "an awkward fit in the Big Four. It’s often seemed like a Big Three and Murray... Murray’s overall record at the biggest tournaments makes him mostly worthy of his Big Four status, but it also establishes how far behind the other members he is," Bialik and Silver wrote.

Last year was perhaps Murray's best. Along with winning Wimbledon, he defended his Olympic gold medal in Rio and overtook Djokovic at No. 1.

When Murray assumed the No. 1 ranking, he appeared ready to make a monumental shift in his career. After all, he had never achieved that before.

Then, when Djokovic lost in the second round of the Australian Open, it became Murray's tournament to lose, which he did.

How big of a setback was that?

According to Jeremy Bates, a former British No. 1 and commentator for the BBC Sport, not much at all. Bates told BBC Sport, "I don't think this has any reflection whatsoever on how the rest of the year goes—they are here to play 18, 19 tournaments I think Andy plays on average per year—he's got all the Slams coming up, he's still world number one and in a very strong position."

Murray will have to hang onto the No. 1 ranking for more than a few weeks for that to make much of difference in his legacy. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have all held the top spot for more than 100 consecutive weeks. If Murray can get anywhere close to that and win at least three more Grand Slams, he moves into Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg territory.

One more Grand Slam gets him in Jim Courier and Guillermo Villas land, a solid place to be but not befitting someone in the Big Four. However, that sixth Slam gets him on track to legendary status.

Can Murray get there? The pressure is on.