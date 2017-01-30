Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gelson Martins and Caio Emerson

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sporting CP star Gelson Martins is reportedly poised to sign a new contract with the club despite speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That's according to A Bola (h/t AS), who have stated the Lisbon outfit are ready to agree to the winger's wage demands. The Blaugrana and their bitter rivals have been tipped as potential suitors for Martins, who has dazzled for Sporting this term.

The 21-year-old made plenty take notice of his talent when he excelled in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last year, but Martins has been a dangerous attacking outlet for his team on the domestic front too.

Here is a look at why some of the game's biggest clubs are said to have been keeping a close eye on his development:

Although Barcelona have some of the most exciting attacking players in the world, Martins is the kind of talent who would refresh the forward forays of any team.

The directness he shows on the ball is one especially admirable trait. Of course, there are times when Martins, like any developing young wide player, will gift possession to the opposition. Yet his confidence in his ability to get the better of his man with his scintillating pace and array of skills is unbending.

As these figures from Sport Witness' Jan Hagen illustrate, Martins also regularly makes the right decision when he gets into dangerous areas:

For Barcelona, a direct, versatile and developing winger like the Portugal international would be an ideal addition to the squad.

As things stand, there's not a player on the planet who would usurp Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar up top, although having an option like Martins in reserve would add more variety to their work in the final third. But for now, staying with Sporting and continuing to play frequently is a smart decision.

Barcelona to Miss Out on Caio Emerson

Vladimir Rys Photography/Getty Images

According to the agent of Corinthians starlet Caio Emerson, a reported target for Barcelona, Everton have been in negotiations to secure the player.

As Stuart Ballard of the Sunday Express reported, the Blaugrana and Liverpool are said to have been taking a look at the 17-year-old, who can sign with a club on his 18th birthday next month. Speaking to Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness, his agent, Taciano Pimenta, provided an update.

"We can't confirm it because it can't be agreed until he turns 18," he told Sport Witness. "We have a strong team working in England, and Everton are one of the names."

Sposito added that any side looking to secure the services of the youngster will most likely have to part with £250,000.

Emerson has been attracting plenty of attention after some dazzling displays in Brazil. Here is a look at what he is capable of:

Although the chance to link up with compatriot Neymar at the Camp Nou would be tempting, moving to Barcelona so early in his career would be a big gamble for Emerson.

While Everton, managed by Blaugrana legend Ronald Koeman, may not carry as much clout as the La Liga side, the route from the youth setup into the first team would be much more straightforward. If Emerson is to reach the very top, taking small steps rather than a giant leap would be the sensible option.