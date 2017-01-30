Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez and Isco

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

New claims several Real Madrid stars―including James Rodriguez and Isco―are upset with manager Zinedine Zidane have emerged, giving hope to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Diario Gol (h/t Daily Express' Jack Otway) reports the two are part of a group of five players who are upset with Zidane, as Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio and Mariano have also questioned their lack of playing time.

Both Rodriguez and Isco regularly pop up in transfer discussions and speculation due to their low standing at the club. The duo were once regarded as future stars, but both have spent far more time on the bench than they would like the past two seasons.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The Colombian is reportedly being followed by United and Chelsea, two clubs who have the funds to take a chance on the talented midfielder. Rodriguez was regarded as arguably the most talented attacking midfielder in the world after the 2014 FIFA World Cup―it's easy to believe he'll rediscover that form elsewhere.

Here's a reminder of what the 25-year-old is capable of:

Rodriguez was a valued member of the squad until an untimely injury derailed his 2015-16 campaign. Zidane put his faith in Lucas Vazquez, who came out of nowhere to become a regular for Los Blancos.

The former AS Monaco man made headlines for the wrong reasons several times last season, including with his weight, per Goal's Tom Webber. Similar controversies haven't popped up this season.

A departure seems likely at some point in the future, either to the Premier League or another club with deep pockets. Bayern Munich may be a surprise candidate―Rodriguez played some of the best football of his career under manager Carlo Ancelotti, and the Italian could bring the Colombian to Bavaria.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Team-mate Isco has been in the Spanish capital a little longer, and he finds himself in a similar position to Rodriguez. The former Malaga man is a more versatile midfielder, which has led to spells in the starting XI due to injuries, but most of the time, he too finds himself on the bench.

Arsenal have long been linked with the Spain international, who will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season.

Isco spent most of the 2015-16 season and the summer playing down speculation linking him with a move away from the club, but in October, he finally admitted he may have to leave Los Blancos to further his career, per Marca (h/t Daily Mirror's Alex Richards):

"It's difficult when you're training well and the boss does not put you in,” he said. "But in the end it's my own fault. In the end it is me who is responsible. I want to see where I can improve to get in there. I am not going to give in easily. I know I will be a success. I don't know if that will be with Madrid—I hope so. But if not, I will be a success somewhere else."

Here are some of his highlights:

Isco's loyalty to the club has been admirable, but at this point, his chances of making it at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu seem all but gone. A transfer seems likely, but it has for some time now, and Isco is still in Madrid.