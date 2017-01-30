Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Leandro Paredes, Andrea Pinamonti Rumours

VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni has ruled out a January transfer for the club's midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is a reported target for Liverpool.

The Argentina youth international has struggled for regular minutes in Serie A this season, making just six league starts, and has subsequently been linked with a mid-season departure. However, Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium (h/t TalkSport) that Paredes won't be going anywhere.

"Fortunately there are only two days to go in the transfer window and we won't have to deal with these questions anymore," he noted. "We did not receive any formal offers for Paredes. We go forward along our path."

As noted in the report, Liverpool have been linked with a potential £25 million move for the Roma man. However, according to Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo, Paredes is not a target for the Anfield club as things stand.

Here is a look at what the 22-year-old would potentially bring to the Premier League if a deal were to be done further down the line:

Given Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has options aplenty in midfield—the likes of Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman and Daniele De Rossi are all battling for positions in the hub of the team—it's no great surprise that Paredes has been on the fringes of the starting XI.

When he has featured, there have been glimpses of class. Per WhoScored.com, Paredes has shown he has the quality to dictate matches in European football as well as on the domestic front:

After impressing on loan at Empoli last term, Paredes may have hoped to be more involved in the first team this season, especially following the summer sale of Miralem Pjanic. However, it looks unlikely Liverpool will offer him a chance to get on the field on a much more frequent basis.

Reds to Miss Out on Andrea Pinamonti

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

According to John Cross and Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror, Liverpool will struggle to lure Andrea Pinamonti to club from Inter Milan.

In the report, it's suggested the Reds and Juventus were hopeful of signing the 17-year-old after talks stalled between the young striker and the San Siro club. However, Pinamonti is said to be close to agreeing an extension with Inter.

Here is a look at why so many tied to the Nerazzurri are so excited about the striker, who has netted 16 goals in 18 matches for the Inter primavera team:

His goalscoring feats at youth level have led to plenty of buzz. As OptaPaolo noted earlier in the campaign, despite his tender years, the youngster has already made his mark at senior level, too:

According to Cross and Rathborn, Pinamonti has some stylistic similarities to a former Kop icon. "Able to link with the midfield and work the channels, Pinamonti moves similarly to Fernando Torres during his time at Anfield," it's noted, while his penalty-taking routine is said to resemble that of Barcelona star Neymar.

While Pinamonti has been around the Inter first team, it's clear there is still a lot of developing for him to do before he's a regular fixture in the Nerazzurri starting XI.

At the moment, Inter looks a fine place to continue his football education. While working at Anfield under a manager like Jurgen Klopp would undoubtedly have its merits, Pinamonti is still in the nascent stages of his career. Stability of surroundings can be crucial to him eventually fulfilling his potential.