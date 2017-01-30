Luol Deng Comments on President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng joined the list of athletes and coaches who have spoken out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban enacted by executive order:

President Trump's order has temporarily banned immigration and most travel from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen and indefinitely banned refugees from Syria from entering the United States. Deng was born in South Sudan, which has not been affected by the order.

More to follow.