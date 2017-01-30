    NBADownload App

    Luol Deng Comments on President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

    DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 22: Luol Deng #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng joined the list of athletes and coaches who have spoken out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban enacted by executive order:

    President Trump's order has temporarily banned immigration and most travel from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen and indefinitely banned refugees from Syria from entering the United States. Deng was born in South Sudan, which has not been affected by the order.

    More to follow.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 