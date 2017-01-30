    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Results, Latest Tables and Updated Fixtures

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Group 1 leaders Everton maintained their strong 2016-17 Premier League 2 form Monday, as they beat Manchester United 3-1.

    The Red Devils started the match with several top stars including Eric Bailly, who was subbed off with a knock in the second half.

    Manchester City drew 3-3 at Leicester City, meaning Everton increased their Group 1 lead. Tottenham Hotspur easily beat Southampton

    Here's a look at Monday's results:

    Premier League 2 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Fulham U232 - 1Swansea U23
    Leicester U233 - 3Manchester City U23
    Manchester United U231 - 3Everton U23
    Middlesbrough U232 - 2Stoke City U23
    Newcastle Utd U230 - 0Wolves U23
    Reading U233 - 3Derby U23
    Tottenham U233 - 1Southampton U23
    The current Premier League 2 standings:

    Premier League 2 Standings
    Group 1PLWDLGF : GAPTS
    Everton U2315112235:1135
    Manchester City U231585230:2029
    Liverpool U231473426:1624
    Chelsea U231457228:1822
    Arsenal U231471622:1922
    Sunderland U231556419:2021
    Manchester United U231545615:2317
    Tottenham U231544722:2816
    Southampton U231543819:2815
    Reading U231543826:3615
    Leicester U231434720:3113
    Derby U231525818:3011
    Group 2PLWDLGF : GAPTS
    Swansea U2316130332:1839
    Fulham U231692533:2029
    Newcastle Utd U231683526:2527
    Wolves U231482427:2126
    West Ham U231674523:2025
    Aston Villa U231655629:2720
    Blackburn U231654714:1919
    West Brom U231453619:1918
    Brighton U231646612:1618
    Middlesbrough U231526714:2312
    Norwich U231533913:2512
    Stoke City U231424816:2510
    Here's a look at the upcoming fixtures:

    Premier League 2 Schedule
    DateHomeAway
    Feb. 3Blackburn U23West Ham U23
    Feb. 3Manchester City U23Sunderland U23
    Feb. 4Stoke City U23Wolves U23
    Feb. 5Chelsea U23Reading U23
    Feb. 5Liverpool U23Tottenham U23
    Recap

    Everton entered Monday's clash in excellent form and looking for another win, but they faced a solid United squad filled with some veteran talent, as Bailly made his first start since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Axel Tuanzebe also made an appearance.

    Matthew Olosunde gave away a penalty in the first half that was expertly saved by Joel Pereira. Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he's been in fine form this season:

    The Red Devils' defence looked solid, and Bailly made a fine impression in his return from AFCON, but United gave far too much space to Courtney Duffus to score the opener before the break.

    Everton dominated in the first half, but the Red Devils improved after the break, and Josh Harrop missed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot to pull his side level. The hosts were given another penalty shortly afterward, and Demi Mitchell fared much better.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Axel Tuanzebe of Manchester United looks on during the FA Cup fourth round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Ge
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    But the positivity in the stands soon evaporated, as Bailly went down with a knock and had to be replaced.

    Stephen Howson of Full Time DEVILS shared these images:

    Substitute Bassala Sambou came to the rescue for the Toffees, however. First, he powered home a great shot into the corner to give his side the lead, before converting yet another penalty, all but securing the three points.

    Everton's main title rivals in Group 1, Manchester City, served up a dramatic encounter in Leicester. Isaac Buckley gave the visitors an early lead, and when Rodney Kongolo made it 2-0, the Sky Blues appeared to be on their way to an easy win.

    The Foxes started the second half in confident fashion, however, and tied things up with 12 minutes to play. Denzeil Boadu restored the lead almost instantly, but a minute later, he gave away a penalty for handling the ball.

    Neither team would find a late winner, meaning Everton were the big winners in Group 1 on Monday.

    Tottenham Hotspur had little trouble handling Southampton on Monday, as Nathan Oduwa gave the hosts a quick lead and seemed to double his tally 30 minutes into the match. The goal was later overturned to an own-goal from Alfie Jones.

    ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick weighed in on the Spurs man's future:

    Oduwa turned provider for the third goal, as he played in Shilow Tracey, who converted comfortably. Saints shared video of the goal:

    Ryan Seager pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half.

    Group 2 leaders Swansea City suffered a 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw their lead take a bit of a hit, but the Swans remain the clear favourites for the title.

