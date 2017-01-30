2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Results, Latest Tables and Updated Fixtures

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Group 1 leaders Everton maintained their strong 2016-17 Premier League 2 form Monday, as they beat Manchester United 3-1.

The Red Devils started the match with several top stars including Eric Bailly, who was subbed off with a knock in the second half.

Manchester City drew 3-3 at Leicester City, meaning Everton increased their Group 1 lead. Tottenham Hotspur easily beat Southampton.

Here's a look at Monday's results:

Premier League 2 Results Home Score Away Fulham U23 2 - 1 Swansea U23 Leicester U23 3 - 3 Manchester City U23 Manchester United U23 1 - 3 Everton U23 Middlesbrough U23 2 - 2 Stoke City U23 Newcastle Utd U23 0 - 0 Wolves U23 Reading U23 3 - 3 Derby U23 Tottenham U23 3 - 1 Southampton U23 Flashscore.com

The current Premier League 2 standings:

Premier League 2 Standings Group 1 PL W D L GF : GA PTS Everton U23 15 11 2 2 35:11 35 Manchester City U23 15 8 5 2 30:20 29 Liverpool U23 14 7 3 4 26:16 24 Chelsea U23 14 5 7 2 28:18 22 Arsenal U23 14 7 1 6 22:19 22 Sunderland U23 15 5 6 4 19:20 21 Manchester United U23 15 4 5 6 15:23 17 Tottenham U23 15 4 4 7 22:28 16 Southampton U23 15 4 3 8 19:28 15 Reading U23 15 4 3 8 26:36 15 Leicester U23 14 3 4 7 20:31 13 Derby U23 15 2 5 8 18:30 11 Group 2 PL W D L GF : GA PTS Swansea U23 16 13 0 3 32:18 39 Fulham U23 16 9 2 5 33:20 29 Newcastle Utd U23 16 8 3 5 26:25 27 Wolves U23 14 8 2 4 27:21 26 West Ham U23 16 7 4 5 23:20 25 Aston Villa U23 16 5 5 6 29:27 20 Blackburn U23 16 5 4 7 14:19 19 West Brom U23 14 5 3 6 19:19 18 Brighton U23 16 4 6 6 12:16 18 Middlesbrough U23 15 2 6 7 14:23 12 Norwich U23 15 3 3 9 13:25 12 Stoke City U23 14 2 4 8 16:25 10 Flashscore.com

Here's a look at the upcoming fixtures:

Premier League 2 Schedule Date Home Away Feb. 3 Blackburn U23 West Ham U23 Feb. 3 Manchester City U23 Sunderland U23 Feb. 4 Stoke City U23 Wolves U23 Feb. 5 Chelsea U23 Reading U23 Feb. 5 Liverpool U23 Tottenham U23 Flashscore.com

Recap

Everton entered Monday's clash in excellent form and looking for another win, but they faced a solid United squad filled with some veteran talent, as Bailly made his first start since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Axel Tuanzebe also made an appearance.

Matthew Olosunde gave away a penalty in the first half that was expertly saved by Joel Pereira. Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he's been in fine form this season:

The Red Devils' defence looked solid, and Bailly made a fine impression in his return from AFCON, but United gave far too much space to Courtney Duffus to score the opener before the break.

Everton dominated in the first half, but the Red Devils improved after the break, and Josh Harrop missed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot to pull his side level. The hosts were given another penalty shortly afterward, and Demi Mitchell fared much better.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

But the positivity in the stands soon evaporated, as Bailly went down with a knock and had to be replaced.

Stephen Howson of Full Time DEVILS shared these images:

Substitute Bassala Sambou came to the rescue for the Toffees, however. First, he powered home a great shot into the corner to give his side the lead, before converting yet another penalty, all but securing the three points.

Everton's main title rivals in Group 1, Manchester City, served up a dramatic encounter in Leicester. Isaac Buckley gave the visitors an early lead, and when Rodney Kongolo made it 2-0, the Sky Blues appeared to be on their way to an easy win.

The Foxes started the second half in confident fashion, however, and tied things up with 12 minutes to play. Denzeil Boadu restored the lead almost instantly, but a minute later, he gave away a penalty for handling the ball.

Neither team would find a late winner, meaning Everton were the big winners in Group 1 on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur had little trouble handling Southampton on Monday, as Nathan Oduwa gave the hosts a quick lead and seemed to double his tally 30 minutes into the match. The goal was later overturned to an own-goal from Alfie Jones.

ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick weighed in on the Spurs man's future:

Oduwa turned provider for the third goal, as he played in Shilow Tracey, who converted comfortably. Saints shared video of the goal:

Ryan Seager pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half.

Group 2 leaders Swansea City suffered a 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw their lead take a bit of a hit, but the Swans remain the clear favourites for the title.