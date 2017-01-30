Carlos Frias to Indians: Latest Trade Details, Comments and Reaction

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have sent pitcher Carlos Frias to the Cleveland Indians, the team announced Monday.

Los Angeles will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later in return for Frias.

Frias made only one appearance at the major league level in 2016 and threw four shutout innings. He has a 4.50 ERA in 114 career innings across three seasons with the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old was signed in 2007 out of the Dominican Republic and immediately worked his way through the Dodgers farm system. It wasn't until 2012 that he finally moved higher than rookie ball for good, although the club promoted him quickly from there before he made his major league debut in 2014.

He has bounced between various levels since then, spending most of the 2016 season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He posted a 4.46 ERA in 36.1 innings at that level this past year before an oblique strain ended his season.

Frias has experience as both a starter and reliever, but he has been better out of the bullpen in the majors. He posted a 3.50 ERA in 18 appearances compared to a 4.96 ERA in 15 career starts.

While he will likely begin his Indians career in the bullpen, his versatility could also come in handy if the rotation suffers multiple injuries as it did at the end of 2016.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Cleveland designated Richie Shaffer for assignment, per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal.