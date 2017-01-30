    Los Angeles DodgersDownload App

    Carlos Frias to Indians: Latest Trade Details, Comments and Reaction

    CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 25: Starting pitcher Carlos Frias #77 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers the ball against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have sent pitcher Carlos Frias to the Cleveland Indians, the team announced Monday.

    Los Angeles will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later in return for Frias. 

    Frias made only one appearance at the major league level in 2016 and threw four shutout innings. He has a 4.50 ERA in 114 career innings across three seasons with the Dodgers.

    The 27-year-old was signed in 2007 out of the Dominican Republic and immediately worked his way through the Dodgers farm system. It wasn't until 2012 that he finally moved higher than rookie ball for good, although the club promoted him quickly from there before he made his major league debut in 2014.

    He has bounced between various levels since then, spending most of the 2016 season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He posted a 4.46 ERA in 36.1 innings at that level this past year before an oblique strain ended his season.

    Frias has experience as both a starter and reliever, but he has been better out of the bullpen in the majors. He posted a 3.50 ERA in 18 appearances compared to a 4.96 ERA in 15 career starts.

    While he will likely begin his Indians career in the bullpen, his versatility could also come in handy if the rotation suffers multiple injuries as it did at the end of 2016.

    In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Cleveland designated Richie Shaffer for assignment, per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 