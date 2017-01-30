Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Seamus Coleman, Kieran Tierney Rumours

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Odds on Everton full-back Seamus Coleman joining Manchester United have been slashed by bookmakers, while Sunderland are reportedly planning a bid of more than £10 million for Celtic starlet Keiran Tierney.

As reported by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, oddsmakers have changed the odds of Coleman joining the Red Devils to 1/3, which was the shortest price of anyone moved on Monday.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Coleman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time, but manager Jose Mourinho has maintained he isn't planning any more big moves in January.

Per Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News, the Special One believes there may be one more departure but no arrivals:

Coleman has been Everton's regular option at right-back for years and has established himself as one of the steadiest contributors at the position in the Premier League.

The Ireland international has already scored four goals in the league this season and is known for his marauding runs up the pitch and contributions in the attacking third. Defensively, he's more than solid, and he's versatile enough to move further up the pitch if needed.

Antonio Valencia has been United's choice starter at right-back this season, and the Ecuador international has more than held his own. Depth is an issue at the position, however, as most of the other options lack Premier League experience.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Coleman could be the answer, although he's not expected to move to Old Trafford in January. Bookmakers slashing prices like this is often a positive sign, but there's little time left in the January window to get a deal done, and the Toffees would struggle to find a replacement.

Meanwhile, Iain MacFarlane of the Daily Express reports Sunderland are preparing a move for Tierney, who they view as a replacement for Patrick van Aanholt. Per Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror, United have also expressed an interest in the youngster.

The 19-year-old has been a regular member of the Celtic team that has dominated Scottish football this season, and he's regarded as one of the brightest youngsters in their stocked system.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A favourite of the fans, BBC Sport's Trevor Sinclair expects plenty of clubs to show an interest in Kierney very soon:

Tierney plays the game with a remarkable maturity for a player his age, and while he doesn't have elite physical tools, he's quick and strong enough to hold his own. His tackling is also very crisp, explaining why he's rarely carded.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Tierney's signature would be an incredible capture for the Black Cats, but as of right now, it doesn't seem likely. Celtic are in no rush to sell the youngster, who likely knows he'll have his pick of far bigger clubs if he stays in Scotland for now and continues his development.