    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Seamus Coleman, Kieran Tierney Rumours

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Seamus Coleman of Everton celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Everton team mates during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
    Ian Walton/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Odds on Everton full-back Seamus Coleman joining Manchester United have been slashed by bookmakers, while Sunderland are reportedly planning a bid of more than £10 million for Celtic starlet Keiran Tierney.

    As reported by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, oddsmakers have changed the odds of Coleman joining the Red Devils to 1/3, which was the shortest price of anyone moved on Monday.

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Seamus Coleman of Everton (L) attempts to take the ball past James Ward-Prowse of Southampton (R) during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on January 2, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Coleman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time, but manager Jose Mourinho has maintained he isn't planning any more big moves in January.

    Per Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News, the Special One believes there may be one more departure but no arrivals:

    Coleman has been Everton's regular option at right-back for years and has established himself as one of the steadiest contributors at the position in the Premier League.

    The Ireland international has already scored four goals in the league this season and is known for his marauding runs up the pitch and contributions in the attacking third. Defensively, he's more than solid, and he's versatile enough to move further up the pitch if needed.

    Antonio Valencia has been United's choice starter at right-back this season, and the Ecuador international has more than held his own. Depth is an issue at the position, however, as most of the other options lack Premier League experience.

    HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Adama Diomande of Hull City and Seamus Coleman of Everton during the Premier League match between Hull City and Everton at KC Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Coleman could be the answer, although he's not expected to move to Old Trafford in January. Bookmakers slashing prices like this is often a positive sign, but there's little time left in the January window to get a deal done, and the Toffees would struggle to find a replacement.

    Meanwhile, Iain MacFarlane of the Daily Express reports Sunderland are preparing a move for Tierney, who they view as a replacement for Patrick van Aanholt. Per Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror, United have also expressed an interest in the youngster.

    The 19-year-old has been a regular member of the Celtic team that has dominated Scottish football this season, and he's regarded as one of the brightest youngsters in their stocked system.

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 29: Kieran Tierney is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Centre on December 29, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    A favourite of the fans, BBC Sport's Trevor Sinclair expects plenty of clubs to show an interest in Kierney very soon:

    Tierney plays the game with a remarkable maturity for a player his age, and while he doesn't have elite physical tools, he's quick and strong enough to hold his own. His tackling is also very crisp, explaining why he's rarely carded.

    Here's a look at some of his highlights:

    Tierney's signature would be an incredible capture for the Black Cats, but as of right now, it doesn't seem likely. Celtic are in no rush to sell the youngster, who likely knows he'll have his pick of far bigger clubs if he stays in Scotland for now and continues his development.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 