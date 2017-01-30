Michael Vick Says NFL Playing Career Is Over, Comments on Future in SI Exclusive

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Michael Vick, after not signing with a team for the entire 2016 season, said during an interview with Jonathan Jones of SI.com that his playing career is over.

When Jones asked him if he would retire, Vick said:

Yeah, I think it's it. I'm kind of looking at life from a different perspective now. I've got kids growing that I've got to be there for. I was committed in 2016 to giving it one more shot. I'm very content with my career and what I've been able to accomplish. I accomplished more than I ever thought I would. Listen, at the end of the day, through all the downs I played, I can say I won a game for every team that I played for, even though I only made three starts in New York and three starts in Pittsburgh. I made a difference, I’m content with my career and I’m ready to move forward in life.

But Vick very much wants to keep football as a part of his life.

"I think trying to take those steps in coaching or giving back—as long as it's something connected with the game of football," he said when asked about his future plans. "Whether it's sitting on the set of College GameDay or on NFL Network, I don't know. I would have to work at it to make sure I'm good at it and happy doing it every day. But I think the future's bright."

Vick hinted Jan. 25 that he was leaning toward retirement during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, though he hadn't fully made up his mind at the time:

Now, however, it appears he has resigned himself to a post-football life.

Vick, 36, was one of the most exciting and explosive quarterbacks in NFL history. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was the greatest rushing quarterback in league history, finishing his career with 6,109 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

He ran for 1,039 yards in 2006, setting an NFL record for quarterbacks.

While Vick was a less accomplished passer, he still threw for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in his career, completing 56.2 percent of his passes. He led the Atlanta Falcons to the playoffs in 2002 and 2004 and the Philadelphia Eagles to the postseason in 2010, along with a brief appearance for the Eagles in the 2009 playoffs.

In all, he played for the Falcons (2001-2006), Eagles (2009-2013), New York Jets (2014) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015).

But Vick also lost two entire seasons after he was sentenced to 23 months in prison in 2007 for operating a dogfighting operation. He served 19 months and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL before it reinstated him in July 2009.

The Eagles signed him in August 2009.

Vick was one of the most electrifying players of his generation on the field and one of the most controversial players off it. His legacy in the NFL remains complicated, but there's no question Vick was a unique talent who was a precursor to the more mobile quarterbacks in the game today and, in turn, the offensive schemes built around taking advantage of that skill set.