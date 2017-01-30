FA Cup Draw 2017 Schedule: 5th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Non-league Sutton United will host Arsenal in the fifth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup, it was announced on Monday.

After shocking Leeds United on Sunday, the National League side will welcome the Gunners, who currently sit in second spot in the Premier League, to Gander Green Lane after being paired together in the fifth-round draw.

Holders Manchester United will travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers, while Manchester City and Chelsea will face away ties against Championship clubs Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

The second non-league side in the hat, Lincoln City, will make the trip to Turf Moor to take on Premier League outfit Burnley.

Here is a look at the fifth-round draw in full. The matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of Feb. 17-20:

FA Cup 2016-17: Round 5 Draw Home Away Burnley vs. Lincoln City Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United Sutton United vs. Arsenal Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City Millwall vs. Derby County or Leicester City The One Show

Fifth-Round Preview

In a historic fifth-round draw, containing two non-league teams for the first time in FA Cup history, Sutton were rewarded for their heroic performance against Leeds with a gargantuan clash against Arsenal.

While they are currently in 16th place in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, manager Paul Doswell saw his players get the better of their illustrious visitors, who are flying high in third in the Championship; Jamie Collins’ penalty was enough for them to secure a surprise 1-0 win.

The tie against Arsenal will be an occasion to remember for the club; per their official Twitter feed, there’s a confidence of keeping their remarkable run going, too:

The Gunners will need to shake off any sense of sentimentality, though. It seems clear manager Arsene Wenger’s side are taking this tournament seriously, too, as they thumped Southampton 5-0 to make it to this stage.

Lincoln City, who lead the National League, are the other non-league team to feature and will be relishing a chance to upset Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Imps were wonderful in their fourth-round contest, getting the better of Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at Sincil Bank. Subsequently, they’ll be full of confidence up against a Clarets team who have been exceptional on home soil in the Premier League this season.

Per TotalSportek.com (h/t The Front 3), for clubs outside the Football League, the financial rewards that accompany progression to this point are enormous:

Although those tied to both Lincoln and Sutton will believe they can go all the way, the sides who are genuine contenders for the trophy will all be relatively pleased with their draws. Per Bleacher Report UK, every top-flight side in the competition will face a team from a lower division in the last 16:

Manchester United will make the short journey to Blackburn as they seek to defend the title they won last term. Manager Jose Mourinho’s men turned in a professional display to get the better of Wigan Athletic, 4-0, in the fourth round.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will need to be wary when they visit Wolves, though. Manager Paul Lambert’s side also conjured a shock in the previous round, stunning Liverpool at Anfield to win 2-1. In front of what will surely be a packed Molineux, there’ll be a belief they can produce a similarly rousing display.

Per Bleacher Report’s Rob Blanchette, Wolves were eventually pretty comfortable in their win on Merseyside:

Manchester City, who are now big outsiders in the race for the Premier League title, won’t take any chances when they visit Huddersfield Town either. The Championship outfit are enjoying a tremendous season under the vibrant steward ship of David Wagner.

Additionally, Tottenham Hotspur will have to conquer London rivals Fulham if they’re to make the quarter-finals.