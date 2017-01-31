2017 NBA Trade Rumors: Buying or Selling the Latest Potential Deals

1 of 8

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Feel that? It's a rush of wind generated by the NBA's fast-approaching Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Before we let it sweep us off our feet, there are potential deals to discuss. These are not your half-baked theories or typical "Team X is shopping Player Y" rumors. They are more definitive scenarios—specific players linked to particular landing spots.

In buying and selling each situation, we are not commenting on the validity of reports. Rather, we're deciding whether the presented gossip makes enough sense for all parties involved to pull the trigger.

Trades that have been completely quashed largely won't be up for debate; We can re-open recently closed cases, but only if we have reason enough to do so.

Everything is in play when rendering a verdict: player salaries, potential fit with new teams, current and resulting depth charts, market value and anything in between.