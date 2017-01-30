    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ricardo Rodriguez and Krystian Bielik

    MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 10: Ricardo Rodriguez of Wolfsburg looks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena on December 10, 2016 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Inter Milan have reportedly agreed to trigger the €22 million (£18.8 million) release clause of Wolfsburg star and Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez at the end of the season, while youngster Krystian Bielik could join Charlton Athletic on loan.

    According to Calciomercato.com, Inter has been working on a deal for Rodriguez for some time, and the Switzerland international has already agreed to the move and financial details. Wolfsburg are unwilling to let the defender move to Milan on loan in January, however, while financial fair play restrictions mean the Nerazzurri can't buy the player right now.

    Instead, Inter will have to wait until the end of the season before triggering Rodriguez's clause. Per ESPN FC's Michael Yokhin, the Nerazzurri are making a great decision:

    Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Arsenal for years as the club struggled to find a class left-back. Nacho Monreal has performed admirably in the 2016-17 season, but Rodriguez was regarded as a younger option with more upside and longevity.

    Per Calciomercato.com, the Gunners tried to sign Rodriguez last summer, but the move fell through. He later told Blick (h/t PA Sport, via Sky Sports): "I guess it was just meant to be this way. God wanted it this way."

    WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Nicolai Mueller (L) of Hamburg and Ricardo Rodriguez (R) of Wolfsburg vie during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Hamburger SV at Volkswagen Arena on January 21, 2017 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Ha
    Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

    The 24-year-old is one of the most complete full-backs in Europe, blending defensive prowess and a healthy attacking output. He has plenty of raw pace and a solid work rate to go with a killer cross and passing range.

    Here's a look at some of his highlights:

    The 2016-17 season hasn't been a great one for Rodriguez or Wolfsburg, but the Swiss remains one of the Bundesliga's best full-backs and a top option at the position. Agreeing to a deal for him now is a major coup for Inter and Suning Sports, their new Chinese owners, providing Rodriguez doesn't suffer a major injury before the summer.

    All hope isn't lost yet for Arsenal, as nothing is official at this point. Rodriguez may have already agreed to join Inter, but players change their minds all the time.

    Meanwhile, young defender Bielik is said to be close to a loan move to Charlton as negotiations are in an advanced stage, and the decision now falls to manager Arsene Wenger.

    STAVANGER, NORWAY - AUGUST 05: Krystian Bielik of Arsenal during the match between Viking FK and Arsenal at Viking Stadion on August 5, 2016 in Stavanger, Norway. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)
    Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

    That's according to First Eleven (h/t the Daily Star's Lewis Winter), who report the deal could be completed before the end of the January window.

    Bielik joined the Gunners as one of Europe's most-wanted young midfielders two years ago, but Wenger almost immediately urged his coaches to mould him into a centre-back. The Pole's development slowed down as a result, although he has been in fine form of late.

    Charles Watts of Football.London believes a loan would be the right move for the 19-year-old, citing the example of Calum Chambers, who has excelled at Middlesbrough so far.

    Charlton have stabilised after a rough spell, and the club has a great reputation for talent development, so the Valley could be a good destination for Bielik.

