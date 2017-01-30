WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 30
Nothing went as planned for the Superstars on WWE Raw, and it led to an electric episode as a result.
Kevin Owens thought he was going to spend the first Raw following Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view celebrating the fact he survived a title match against Roman Reigns. Nope. KO had to battle Raw's resident leviathan Braun Strowman without his best friend at his side.
Neville believed he was in store for a coronation, but instead he caught some swift kicks to the ribs. Sasha Banks foresaw redemption in her future. She ended her night unable to stand, however.
And Seth Rollins charged ahead with visions of tagging Triple H with right hands. Samoa Joe emerged from NXT to devour him instead.
The in-ring action wasn't stellar, but the storytelling was. Monday's Raw was an eventful show that saw several narratives progress in big ways.
How engaging was all of Raw's moments and matches? What decisions clicked, and what feuds dragged along? The following is a look at those questions, breaking down the red brand's visit to Laredo, Texas.
Kevin Owens Celebrates His Victory at Royal Rumble
- "I am the best. I am the guy. I am the man. I am the one."—Owens.
- "I'm the 61-minute man."—Jericho.
- Foley wears a Riddler-inspired suit.
Universal champion Kevin Owens limped to the ring with Chris Jericho at his side.
Owens criticized his detractors. He barked about how Raw general manager Mick Foley has had it in for him. KO called Jericho the greatest Royal Rumble performer ever.
Jericho bragged about breaking the record for the accumulative time spent in Royal Rumble matches.
Braun Strowman interrupted the self-love fest. The big man demanded a title shot from Owens.
Foley emerged to book Strowman vs. Owens for the Universal Championship for later in the show.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
This is the Owens we need to see more of. The loud, boastful, sneering version of the champ clicked here. There was a good blend of comedy and intensity, something WWE Creative has often struggled with when it comes to Jeri-Ko.
Stubborn and intense, Strowman held his own in the verbal exchange with Owens.
Raw delivering a fresh matchup like this one is a welcome sight. Everybody should be gunning for the gold, not just whoever the champion is feuding with.
And WWE foreshadowed more tension between Owens and Foley. It's not clear where that will go, but the story is beginning to build momentum.
Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho
- Zayn catches a flying Jericho and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb.
- Zayn refuses to tap out while in the Walls of Jericho, dragging himself to the ropes to break the hold.
- Wearing a fleur-de-lis armband, presumably in honor of the Quebec shootings, Zayn flashes a peace sign to the camera.
Sami Zayn outwrestled Jericho in the early going, forcing the veteran to retreat outside the ring.
Y2J took over, clubbing the babyface in the corner. Jericho was able to outsmart and outmaneuver his foe for much of the match.
Even so, a Helluva Kick was enough to keep Jericho down for a three-count.
Result
Zayn wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
It was a great move to have the announcers play up how long both men lasted in the Royal Rumble match.
The bout did well to showcase Zayn's grit and heart. He took Jericho's best shots and survived. And while midcard champs losing non-title matches is a tired trope, this was a smart win to give Zayn.
He would make a great fit as the United States champion if that's the direction WWE is heading.
Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali
- "They love guns here in Texas. Tony Nese is just giving the people what they want."—Corey Graves.
- Nese pushes Ali off the top rope onto the back of his head.
Mustafa Ali used his speed and agility to fluster Tony Nese early, but his advantage didn't last. Nese grounded the babyface, leaning on his power advantage.
Ali fell before he could hit his inverted 450 Splash. Nese pounced. A running knee strike earned The Premier Athlete the win.
Austin Aries interviewed Nese after the bout, criticizing him for a lack of charisma. The heel refused to answer his questions.
Result
Nese wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
Nese and Ali packed some solid action into a short match.
And while Nese finally got some airtime outside of the ring, pointing out Nese's lack of charisma is the wrong move. Rather than focusing on his strengths, WWE is highlighting his weakness.
On the positive side, the attempted interview planted seeds for a potential Nese-Aries feud which would be great for the newcomer.
Seth Rollins and Stephanie McMahon Face-to-Face
- "To be honest, I really don't care about you. I care about your coward of a husband."—Rollins.
- "I look at you with nothing but disgust. You don't measure up to the man Triple H is."—McMahon.
- "He's a destroyer. He's a king. And you're what, an architect?"—McMahon.
Seth Rollins mocked Stephanie McMahon before she arrived and insulted her when she was in the ring.
The Raw commissioner warned of what Triple H was capable of. She demanded an apology. Rollins ripped into Triple H, demanding to face him.
The Architect threatened to invade board meetings and the McMahon-Helmsley household in his pursuit of Triple H.
McMahon revealed Triple H was on his way to take down Rollins. The news left the former member of The Shield giddy.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
After spinning his wheels for so long, Rollins was the most compelling he has been in recent memory. He was single-minded, relentless and full of rage. The fire burning in him will make his feud with Triple H must-see.
Thanks to Triple H's presence, Rollins' story is finally getting the focus that has been lacking for months.
Rollins, though, was far from a traditional babyface here. He issued a veil threat to Triple H's kids, aggressively flirted with McMahon and made it clear he will tear through anything and anyone to get to his enemy. If WWE is consistent with this characterization, this could be an intriguing shift away from the norm.
Cesaro, Sheamus and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Sheamus begrudgingly accepts a group hug with his tag team partners.
- "We've stumbled onto the Royal Rumble losers support group."—Anderson.
- Flair strikes Sheamus from behind.
- Bayley leaps off Cesaro's back to dive onto Flair.
Backstage, Cesaro and Sheamus bickered. Bayley played peacekeeper before Charlotte Flair and The Club mocked them all.
In the ring, Cesaro fell to the outside thanks to Flair's underhanded assistance. The heels then pounded on The King of Swing, preventing him from making a tag.
Sheamus beat up Luke Gallows to lead a comeback. Bayley hit Belly-to-Bayley to get the win.
Result
Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The Bayley-Cesaro combo was fun while it lasted.
The match, however, felt flat thanks to it being yet another version of Cesaro and Sheamus against The Club. There hasn't been enough story to keep this feud's momentum going. Raw has to expand its tag team division beyond two teams.
Bayley's non-title win will make sure she remains in contention. This wasn't the most exciting means to that end.
Neville's Coronation
- "This title is my crown, and I won't be denied. 205 Live belongs to the king."—Neville.
- "You don't simply offer your hand to your king. You bend a knee and bow."—Neville.
Neville celebrated his Cruiserweight Championship win by berating the audience for not believing in him.
Rich Swann walked out to offer his respect. Neville wasn't having any of it. The two rivals brawled until the champ fled the ring.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Swann showed some good fire here, but Neville was the star. The Man That Gravity Forgot continued his recent run of excellence with great character work.
Crowds haven't been reacting to anything the cruiserweights are doing, but Neville has been top-notch.
His first promo as champion pointed to an entertaining reign ahead. Whether WWE can find ways to present Neville's story is uncertain, but there's a strong foundation to build on.
Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- Strowman chokeslams Jericho through the announcers' table.
- "He's essentially destroyed anyone with a heartbeat."—Byron Saxton.
- Owens hits a somersault leg drop to the back of Strowman's head.
- Reigns hits a spear off the ring steps.
Strowman clobbered Jericho on the way down the entrance ramp. He then chased a fleeing Owens around the ring. The monster bowled over KO, dominating the match.
A collision with the ring post stunned Strowman enough for Owens to mount some offense.
Roman Reigns entered with his sights set on Strowman. A Superman Punch led to a disqualification for Owens. Reigns attacked both the champion and the challenger before exiting.
Result
Strowman wins via disqualification, allowing Owens to retain.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Before the expected interference from Reigns, this was an intense, hard-hitting affair.
Strowman came off as crafty as he eliminated the threat from Jericho right away. WWE continues to be fully behind the big man, painting him as an unstoppable monster.
The Reigns-Strowman feud will be a fun battle of hosses. WWE is going to have deal with a good number of fans rooting for the heel during that feud, however. Strowman is growing in popularity as the Reigns backlash remains alive and well.
Paul Heyman Issues a WrestleMania Challenge
- "Goldberg!" chants from the crowd silence Heyman temporarily.
- "'Yeah but' but be wiped out. 'Yeah but' must be killed."—Heyman.
- "One legacy eclipses the other."—Heyman.
Paul Heyman talked about Goldberg having Brock Lesnar's number. He listed all the greats who Lesnar conquered.
On Lesnar's behalf, Heyman challenged Goldberg to a showdown at WrestleMania 33.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Heyman's speech was stellar. He laid out Lesnar's motivation in lyrical fashion, making the expected WrestleMania bout feel more significant. He sold it as a battle of titans with their legacies on the line.
But why did Lesnar need to be out there if he wasn't going to do or say anything? As limited as The Beast Incarnate's appearances, WWE has to get more out of them.
As angry as Goldberg embarrassing him at the Royal Rumble had to make him, Lesnar should have flattened somebody at some point.
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
- "Unlike some people, I'm not OK with coming up short."—Banks.
- Jax locks on a full nelson and slams Banks' knee against the ring post.
- The timekeeper rang the ball before the referee actually signaled for it.
After a trainer taped up her injured knee, Sasha Banks readied herself for a fight with Nia Jax. Bayley tried to convince her to cancel the bout, but Banks refused.
The Boss held the powerhouse at bay briefly with her speed advantage. Jax, though, overwhelmed her foe. Jax zeroed in on Banks' bad leg.
The referee stopped the match, but Jax continued her attack.
Bayley ran down to save her friend. Jax stepped away, smiling about the damage she inflicted.
Result
Jax wins via referee stoppage.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The botched ending hurt it, but this was a strong way to advance this story. Banks showed a never-say-die attitude, while Jax got to play the sadistic predator.
It wasn't a great match by any stretch, thanks in part to its brevity.
This was more about setting the stage for what's to come. Banks' eventual revenge against Jax will be powerful.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal (Tornado Tag Team Match)
- "You're just a small, pathetic village."—Lana to Laredo fans.
- "You look like a roadmap. Too bad you ain't going nowhere."—Amore.
- Rusev and Mahal hurl Big Cass into the security barricade.
Lana welcomed Rusev to the ring before his big battle.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass hit Rusev, Lana and Jinder Mahal with a number of punchlines. Cass followed up by throttling The Bulgarian Brute once the bout started.
The match turned chaotic as all four men brawled at ringside.
The heels took over, taking out Big Cass first and Amore second. Big Cass fired back, leaving Rusev flat on his back and susceptible to Bada Boom Shakalaka.
Result
Amore and Cass win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
This feud has been lifeless for a long time. WWE keeps turning to it, regardless. How many times does Cass have to beat Rusev?
The Realest Guys in The Room's promos have become overrun with catchphrases. Amore and Big Cass are going to need to shelve some of them to tighten their pre-match rants.
Triple H Unleashes His Destroyer
- "Seth freakin' Rollins, the man I plucked from obscurity and made a star!"—Triple H.
- "I gave you the world, Seth Rollins, and you spit in my face."—Triple H.
- "Seth Rollins, meet your destroyer. His name is Samoa Joe."—Graves.
Triple H claimed to have made Rollins a star. He growled about Rollins disappointing and defying him.
He was ready for a fight.
Rollins stepped out, but soon found himself writhing in pain at the hands of Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine popped up from under the ring. He flung Rollins around the ring and squeezed the air out of him with the Coquina Clutch.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
The Rollins-Triple H feud just veered in an exciting new direction. The Game's promo helped up the rivalry's intensity. Joe's arrival from NXT will give it ample depth.
Triple H reverted back to his tyrant days in a seething speech. He came off as a deranged father figure who feels hurt by his protege. That dynamic will make for strong storytelling down the road.
And now he has a monster at his disposal, giving WWE a variety of options as WrestleMania season rolls on.
