WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 30

Credit: WWE.com

Nothing went as planned for the Superstars on WWE Raw, and it led to an electric episode as a result.

Kevin Owens thought he was going to spend the first Raw following Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view celebrating the fact he survived a title match against Roman Reigns. Nope. KO had to battle Raw's resident leviathan Braun Strowman without his best friend at his side.

Neville believed he was in store for a coronation, but instead he caught some swift kicks to the ribs. Sasha Banks foresaw redemption in her future. She ended her night unable to stand, however.

And Seth Rollins charged ahead with visions of tagging Triple H with right hands. Samoa Joe emerged from NXT to devour him instead.

The in-ring action wasn't stellar, but the storytelling was. Monday's Raw was an eventful show that saw several narratives progress in big ways.

How engaging was all of Raw's moments and matches? What decisions clicked, and what feuds dragged along? The following is a look at those questions, breaking down the red brand's visit to Laredo, Texas.