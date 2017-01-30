Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Moussa Dembele and Sead Kolasinac

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Celtic forward Moussa Dembele before the end of the January transfer window, although the Scottish champions are said to value the player at a whopping £40 million.

That's according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, who has suggested the Blues are looking to bring in the 20-year-old, who only moved to Celtic in the summer. While there is interest, it's added that Dembele's current club "are extremely reluctant to sell before Tuesday's transfer deadline."

Thomas added the Scottish Premier League side would not entertain any offers below the amount aforementioned.

"Dembele's progress has been monitored closely by the Blues going back to his time at Fulham, when he was also of interest to Tottenham and almost signed for Spurs in January 2016," the piece continued.

Since his move to Celtic, the French youth international has been impressive, showcasing tremendous predatory instincts in front of goal domestically as well as in the UEFA Champions League. Per Squawka Football, he's got a big appetite for the important fixtures, too:

To define Dembele as a poacher would be harsh, though. The youngster has led the line with distinction for Brendan Rodgers' team, utilising smart movement, excellent hold-up play and a physicality to cope with some robust centre-backs.

For Chelsea, he'd be an intriguing prospect. As things stand, the Blues have the best centre-forward in the Premier League on their books in Diego Costa, although in reserve, manager Antonio Conte doesn't possess a surfeit of options he seems confident with. Indeed, summer signing Michy Batshuayi has yet to start in the top flight since joining the club.

Dembele has proven to be a big hit at Celtic. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Dembele would not be a regular at Stamford Bridge if he was to join, something that'd surely make him hesitant about a switch. Given how well he's developed with regular football and how much Celtic would demand for his signature, it's not a move that'd suit any party at the moment.

Chelsea Chasing Sead Kolasinac

According to Thomas, the Blues are also looking to secure the signing of Sead Kolasinac from FC Schalke 04 before the January deadline.

"It is understood the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is also wanted by Juventus as a replacement for Patrice Evra," the report continued.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Thomas added that Kolasinac has six months left on his current deal with the Bundesliga club, who are keen for him to stick around. However, the Blues are said to have made their move for the 23-year-old defender.

Kolasinac has long been one of the most dependable left-backs in German football's top flight. Here's a look at what Chelsea will be getting if they can strike a deal before the January deadline:

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph thinks the Schalke man would be a savvy acquisition for the Blues after some January sales, especially due to his adaptability:

Indeed, during his time with Schalke, Kolasinac has operated at the heart of the defence and in midfield as well as in his familiar role of left-back. Evidently, he's an intelligent footballer who is defensively committed and calm on the ball.

Based on the way the Blues have been playing this season under Conte, it's likely Kolasinac would offer competition to Marcos Alonso in the wing-back berth on the left flank. With a minimal amount of time remaining on his Schalke deal, the left-back would also be a bargain January buy if Chelsea could get the transfer over the line.