Alabama Football Recruiting 2017: Top Remaining 2017 Recruits, Class Predictions

Another year, another championship-caliber recruiting haul for head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After finishing with a top-five class nationally in each of the past five seasons, including No. 1 classes in 2016 and 2014, Alabama's 2017 recruiting level appears destined to finish with similar accolades. Yet, the program still has work remaining with top targets to close out its next group of SEC stars.

Take a look at Scout.com to see the Crimson Tide's current class, which comes in at No. 1 nationally heading into national signing day on Wednesday. Also, check out some of Alabama's top remaining targets, as well as the outlook for this class' potential impact.

Alabama 2017 Top Recruiting Targets Player Hometown Position Overall Ranking Position Ranking Aubrey Solomon Leesburg, Georgia DT No. 11 No. 2 Devonta Smith Amite, Louisiana WR No. 26 No. 3 LaBryan Ray Madison, Alabama DE No. 62 No. 6 Jarez Parks Sebastian, Florida DE No. 68 No. 7 Henry Ruggs Montgomery, Alabama WR No. 75 No. 10 Todd Harris Plaquemine, Louisiana S No. 94 No. 9 Scout.com

The Skinny on Top Unsigned Targets

Alabama's defense was historically great last season, particularly against the run as the unit topped the nation with just 63.9 yards allowed per game. The defensive line is undoubtedly a major part of that, but this group loses three major contributors in Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and Dalvin Tomlinson.

That makes securing Aubrey Solomon's commitment so important. He would add another elite player to the interior of the defensive line as a run-stuffer who can free up space for Alabama's dynamic pass-rushers. Scout.com has him trending toward Michigan, but this race looks close at the moment.

Perfectly complementing Solomon would be Jarez Parks and LaBryan Ray. This team can never have enough guys who can harass the quarterback, and there is a need for depth here with Tim Williams departing for the NFL. Both guys do not have Williams' quick first step and speed, but they are capable edge players who could grow into SEC stars in Tuscaloosa.

Devonta Smith is certainly the program's top remaining offensive target, and for good reason. The electric wideout would add some juice to a receiving corps that is suddenly in some flux after ArDarius Stewart decided to enter the NFL draft.

Smith has the tools to contribute right away, especially given his speed and ball skills. Check out his most recent highlights as proof, courtesy of MaxPreps:

If he can refine his route running and pick up the playbook, look for Smith to complement Calvin Ridley should he decide to sign with the Crimson Tide. Henry Ruggs would also be a welcomed addition to this group, but he could end up redshirting if he enters the class alongside Smith.

Class Outlook

Phidarian Mathis' commitment Tuesday takes some heat off Solomon's importance to this class. Mathis, the nation's No. 8 defensive tackle, is another big guy who can command attention on the interior line. However, adding Solomon would put Alabama on the fast track to locking up the country's top class.

As for the impact of other Crimson Tide commits, this group is loaded with potential superstars, which is no surprise given it contains five 5-star prospects.

Najee Harris is the obvious headliner of this class as the nation's top-ranked recruit. He is a rare talent at 6'3" who can impact the game with his versatility. Erik Richards, the Army All-American Bowl national recruiting director, told Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue that Harris is more of a threat out of the backfield than Derrick Henry and Adrian Peterson, while also including current Alabama rusher Bo Scarbrough in that discussion.

"What he's going to bring, more so than Derrick or Bo, is his ability to catch the ball," Richards said. "Anybody who has watched him in a seven-on-seven event knows he doesn't drop anything. He kind of goes up for it like [Clemson receiver and NFL draft prospect] Mike Williams. Najee attacks the ball no matter where it's at, and he's very fluid."

That is certainly music to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's ears. Look for Harris to make an impact in a backfield that already boasts Scarbrough and 1,000-yard rusher Damien Harris, as the incoming freshman definitely has the high school production to back up his lofty expectations, per Bleacher Report:

With Cam Robinson leaving for the NFL draft, there is a hole at offensive tackle opposite Jonah Williams. Luckily for Alabama, the program continues to reload with 4-star junior college tackle Elliot Baker and 5-star stud Alex Leatherwood.

Leatherwood is a guy to keep an eye on for next season. At 6'6" and 315 pounds, he already has the size to play in the SEC, and his foot speed is strong enough to keep up with some of the athletic pass-rushers in the conference. Look for him to possibly follow in Robinson and Williams' footsteps and become a true freshman starter on the offensive line at some point next season.

A surprise player to watch as an impact player in 2017 is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Jalen Hurts burst onto the scene as a true freshman, winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and guiding Alabama to within one second of a national title. Yet, he struggled down the stretch last year. He threw for a combined 326 yards on 31-of-65 passing over his last three games, as his arm talent certainly emerged as a question mark.

Tagovailoa enters a quarterback room that will only return Hurts, as Blake Barnett, Cooper Bateman and David Cornwell all transferred out of the program. The Hawaii native, who is the nation's No. 4 quarterback, could find the field due to injury or Hurts' struggles, and he has the dual-threat ability to excel.

Here is a little more background on Tagovailoa, courtesy of Bleacher Report:

Regardless of how Tagovailoa pans out, this class is still loaded with the potential to become even stronger should Alabama close out with a few more of its targets. The machine keeps rolling in Tuscaloosa, and the Crimson Tide look poised to hold on to their top spot on Wednesday.

Recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com. Statistics are courtesy of NCAA.com unless otherwise noted.