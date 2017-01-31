All in the Family: 10 Best Active Sibling Sports Stars

1 of 11

Serena Williams defeated her sister, Venus, to capture her 23rd Grand Slam singles title. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Siblings from all backgrounds and ages grow up competing. Some sports stars do it for a living.

When growing up with brothers and sisters, they become a constant measuring stick through childhood. An older sibling (and proactive parents) can especially mold a child's interests and passions, so family members often gravitate toward the same craft.

Yet sports, fueled by unbiased data, doesn't lend well to nepotism. A famous surname, however, could occasionally open a door.

With apologies to the Manning brothers, this list focuses exclusively on active siblings. Most of the athletes mentioned hold their own weight, but a few are buoyed by a superstar distinguishing the family name.

There's also more than one path to inclusion. One pair of brothers impact the action off the field, and nobody from a certain trio has yet to turn pro. A common pattern in every case: It's easy to note resemblances in their style of play.