Super Bowl 51: Patriots vs. Falcons Opening Night Location and Times

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The event formerly known as Super Bowl Media Day is now called Super Bowl 51 Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade, and it will take place Monday, January 30 at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

Opening Night will be broadcast on four channels: ESPN, NFL Network, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes.

Aside from the standard pressers and various reporters dressed in costume trying to goad players into doing stunts, the night will also feature performances from X-Ambassadors and a fireworks show.

Here's a schedule of events for Monday night's proceedings, via NFL.com, as well as the top storyline that will be addressed on Opening Night and throughout the week.





Event Schedule Time (ET) Doors Open 5:30 p.m. Atlanta Falcons Interview Session Begins 7 p.m. Joint Team Interview 8 p.m. X-Ambassadors Performance 8:30 p.m. New England Patriots Interview Session Begins 9 p.m. Fireworks 10 p.m. X-Ambassadors Performance 10:15 p.m.

Hype of High-Scoring Affair Should Be Realized on Sunday

The headline for the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl preview issue literally reads "Shootout" on the front cover. The game has an over-under of 58.5, per OddsShark, which is the highest game total in Super Bowl history.

It's no surprise why this is the case. In one corner, you have the high-octane Atlanta offense, led by the likely MVP winner (quarterback Matt Ryan), an All-Pro wide receiver (Julio Jones), two running backs who can rush and catch passes effectively (Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman) and a possession receiver (Mohamed Sanu) and big-play threat (Taylor Gabriel) who can make plays if Jones faces double coverage.

The Falcons offense is also led by offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, a mastermind who knows how to push the right buttons at the right time.

Atlanta scored 540 regular season points and only put up fewer than 23 in a game just once all season, a 24-15 loss to Philadelphia. Football Outsiders also ranked the Falcons as having the best offense in football this year.

In the other corner, you have New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was named Pro Football Focus' Best Player this season with an astonishing 99.3 (out of 100) grade.

In just 12 regular season games, Brady threw 28 touchdowns (and only two interceptions) while leading the Pats to an 11-1 record and a No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Like Ryan, he has plenty of offensive options at his disposal. Running back LeGarrette Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and is capable of putting the offense on his back. Fellow running backs Dion Lewis and James White are multi-dimensional pass-catching dynamos, with the former scoring three touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving, one kick returning) against Houston in the playoffs and the latter catching eight passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati in the regular season.

Through the air, Brady can find security blanket Julian Edelman in the slot, or Chris Hogan deep downfield, as he did early and often against Pittsburgh during the AFC Championship. He also has tight end Martellus Bennett (seven regular season touchdowns), one of the better players at his position, and an offensive line that has done a fantastic job keeping Brady upright this season.

The fact that these teams have two fantastic offenses should come up early and often during Opening Night, so expect players to praise both teams frequently during their pressers.

New England and Atlanta aren't known for providing bulletin-board sound bites for their opponents, so it's not likely that we get something juicy before the big game.