Shane Doan Set for Sole Possession of 16th on All-Time Games List

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan will play in his 1,515th career NHL game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. Assuming the veteran dresses, he will break his tie with Steve Yzerman for 16th on the all-time games list in the contest, per Hockey-Reference.com.

Doan's career marks—400 goals and 560 assists—may not measure up to those of some of the others on the list, but he's been a consistent presence in the Coyotes lineup for most of his career. In fact, he's played the entirety of his 21-year career with the franchise, though his first season accrued came in Winnipeg prior to the team's relocation to Phoenix.

His 21st NHL campaign hasn't produced overly impressive results. Through 48 contests, the 40-year-old winger has notched just 15 points—four goals and 11 assists. The team's struggles have likely impacted the veteran's output this campaign, as well.

The Coyotes sit dead last in the Pacific Division by a wide margin entering the second half of the season. Despite winning three straight contests prior to the All-Star break, the club owns just a 16-26-6 record and sports a minus-44 goal differential.

Goalie Mike Smith was Arizona's only representative at the 2016 All-Star Game but provided some theatrics during the skills competition (h/t LA Kings Twitter). Doan made two All-Star Game appearances himself in 2004 and 2009 and was also honored with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his leadership and humanitarian contributions in 2009-10.

Although he's never hoisted a Stanley Cup, Doan's made plenty of postseason appearances in his lengthy career. On just a one-year contract with the Coyotes, it's possible the captain will call it quits following the 2016-17 campaign.