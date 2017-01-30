Brook Lopez Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Nets Center

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

With the Brooklyn Nets (9-38) mired at the bottom of the standings and in need of a full rebuild, the team may be inclined to sell off some of its veteran players to acquire draft picks or young players. As a result, Brook Lopez is a prime candidate to be traded.

Nets Putting Lopez on the Trade Block

Monday, Jan. 30

The Brooklyn Nets are willing to trade center Brook Lopez, according to Keith Smith of RealGM:

The Nets are likely to ask for a significant return in any deal involving Lopez. In early January, Marc Stein of ESPN reported that the Nets were asking for two first-round picks for their star center. Given that the Boston Celtics own the Nets' first-rounders this year and next, it's hardly surprising the team is looking to recoup draft assets.

Whether a team will give up that type of return, however, is harder to say.

Lopez, 28, offers a mixed bag. He has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Nets this season, averaging 20.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

His game has also evolved in the 2016-17 season, extending to beyond the three-point line. He is now shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc, joining the growing trend of centers who have three-point range that also includes Marc Gasol (40.7 percent), Joel Embiid (36.7 percent) and DeMarcus Cousins (36.7 percent).

But he has never been a great rebounder and isn't an elite rim-protector, though he isn't a liability defensively either.

For a playoff team in need of a solid scorer who can stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting, Lopez will be an intriguing option. But a number of teams have logjams at the position and could flood the trade market with potential trade pieces.

The Philadelphia 76ers, for one, have Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor behind Embiid—an untenable situation at center that they should resolve before the trade deadline. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have the talented Jusuf Nurkic earning backup minutes behind burgeoning star Nikola Jokic. Per Stein, Denver is shopping Nurkic, while the Orlando Magic could move Nikola Vucevic, given their glut of big men.

In other words, it's a buyer's market when it comes to centers. If the Nets are serious about moving Lopez, they may have to accept less than his traditional market value.