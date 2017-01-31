Manchester United vs. Hull City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United and Hull City will meet again in the Premier League on Wednesday, less than one week after the Tigers beat the Red Devils in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

Hull ended United's impressive unbeaten streak, but the win wasn't enough to see them through to the final―the Red Devils advanced by a 3-2 aggregate score.

Manager Jose Mourinho and his troops will enter the match as favourites, although they know what the visitors are capable of.

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Time: 8 p.m. GMT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Live Extra

Team News

Eric Bailly is United's main question mark after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations following Ivory Coast's group-stage exit.

Under normal circumstances, United would give the 22-year-old some time to recover before easing him back into the squad, but the former Villarreal man is needed, per the Manchester Evening News' Man United News Twitter account:

For Hull, Ahmed Elmohamady remains on AFCON duty with Egypt, while DR Congo international Dieumerci Mbokani has only just returned. Robert Snodgrass has been sold to West Ham United, and Ryan Mason faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a head injury against Chelsea.

Possible United XI: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Possible Hull XI: Eldin Jakupovic, Harry Maguire, Michael Dawson, Curtis Davies, Omar Elabdellaoui, Tom Huddlestone, David Meyler, Andrew Robertson, Evandro, Sam Clucas, Abel Hernandez

Preview

Hull have been hit hard by injuries and the AFCON, and the departure of Snodgrass won't make their bid to stay in the Premier League any easier.

The midfielder is one of the best at delivering balls into the box in the Premier League, and more often than not, that was the Tigers' primary threat during the first half of the season. He also has an impressive seven goals this season.

YouTube personality Spencer Owen put it this way:

Hull's tactical plan shouldn't change too much, though. The Tigers are still a team dependent on crosses into the box and the scoring form of Abel Hernandez, who has been far from his best this season.

United should be able to dominate in midfield and play a high press, which in turn should ease the pressure on their defence. Keeping Hull's wide men away from the byline and not committing dumb fouls close to the box will be key.

Per United's official website, Mourinho wants to take the Premier League battle one match at a time: "In a realistic way, I think the Premier League is almost an impossible mission but I don’t think about it—I just think of winning the next match and that is not an impossible mission; it’s just a difficult match we can win. That’s how we think in the Premier League."

Beating Hull is a must in the chase for a top-four finish and a ticket for the UEFA Champions League, so expect United to field a strong XI and come out swinging early.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Hull City