National Signing Day 2017: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

Scout.com

Most top high school players have already made their collegiate decisions. National signing day represents little more than signing their names and confirming their schools of choice.

But for a select few, it will be the biggest day of their lives. Seventeen of Scout's top 100 players in the 2017 class are slated to announce their intention on or right before Wednesday's signing day.

Among them are high-profile defensive players, skill position stars and possibly a few guys we'll see playing on Sundays in a few years. At the very least, these talents can put over a recruiting class and reshuffle which teams walk away with offseason bragging rights.

Here is a look at some of the biggest names remaining, highlighting a few of the most notable decisions on deck.

Uncommitted Players in the Top 100 Player Scout Rank Prediction DT Marvin Wilson 10 LSU DT Aubrey Solomon 11 Michigan WR Joseph Lewis 24 USC WR Devonta Smith 26 Alabama OT Austin Jackson 30 USC OG Tedarrell Slaton 32 Florida DE K'Lavon Chaisson 33 Texas DT Jay Tufele 36 Utah WR Jeff Thomas 41 Miami LB Willie Gay 51 LSU CB Deommodore Lenoir 59 Oregon DE LaBryan Ray 62 Alabama DE Jarez Parks 68 Alabama WR Henry Ruggs 75 Alabama S Todd Harris 94 LSU DT Phidarian Mathis 95 LSU ATH Greg Johnson 97 USC Scout.com

DT Marvin Wilson

Prediction: LSU

LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Florida State and South Florida are in the running for Wilson, the top-rated player remaining and perhaps the best defensive lineman in the 2017 class. South Florida was a major surprise among the final five schools but is considered a tertiary contender as the Power Five schools vie for his attention.

247Sports' crystal ball predictions give Wilson a 71 percent chance of landing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Florida State is in second place at 20 percent, but the trends are largely pointing in the direction of the Tigers.

A majority of recent predictions have given the edge to LSU.

Orgeron was Wilson's primary recruiter, so keeping him around might be the only thing that's kept the Tigers in the running.

DT Aubrey Solomon

Prediction: Michigan

If Wilson isn't the best interior lineman in this class, then it's Solomon. The 6'3", 304-pounder has been every bit as dominant as Wilson at the high school level but sits one spot behind him in the Scout rankings.

Most expect the decision to come down to Michigan and Alabama after months of Georgia leading the charge, per 247Sports. The Wolverines are leading the way with a 58 percent chance of signing him, while Alabama comes in second at 30 percent.

"I feel like I have found out where I am going," Solomon told Scout's Chad Simmons. "It came to me on Wednesday. I just prayed about it the night before, and when I woke up, the answer came to me."

Solomon said a combination of football and graduation rate played the biggest part in his decision. Michigan has the second-highest graduation rate in the Big Ten at 90 percent and has undergone a swift turnaround under Jim Harbaugh.

For that reason, it feels like the Wolverines should be in the lead heading into Wednesday.

WR Joseph Lewis

Prediction: USC

It would be a surprise to see Lewis do anything but stay local and attend USC. The Augustus F. Hawkins High School product grew up in Los Angeles and has only two schools receiving moderate consideration: local USC and Nebraska.

247Sports' crystal ball gives the Trojans a 92 percent chance. Coach Mil'Von James seemed to indicate it's closer than that.