    2017 National Signing DayDownload App

    National Signing Day 2017: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

    Scout.com
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    Most top high school players have already made their collegiate decisions. National signing day represents little more than signing their names and confirming their schools of choice.

    But for a select few, it will be the biggest day of their lives. Seventeen of Scout's top 100 players in the 2017 class are slated to announce their intention on or right before Wednesday's signing day.

    Among them are high-profile defensive players, skill position stars and possibly a few guys we'll see playing on Sundays in a few years. At the very least, these talents can put over a recruiting class and reshuffle which teams walk away with offseason bragging rights.

    Here is a look at some of the biggest names remaining, highlighting a few of the most notable decisions on deck.

     

    Uncommitted Players in the Top 100
    PlayerScout RankPrediction
    DT Marvin Wilson10LSU
    DT Aubrey Solomon11Michigan
    WR Joseph Lewis24USC
    WR Devonta Smith26Alabama
    OT Austin Jackson30USC
    OG Tedarrell Slaton32Florida
    DE K'Lavon Chaisson33Texas
    DT Jay Tufele36Utah
    WR Jeff Thomas41Miami
    LB Willie Gay51LSU
    CB Deommodore Lenoir59Oregon
    DE LaBryan Ray62Alabama
    DE Jarez Parks68Alabama
    WR Henry Ruggs75Alabama
    S Todd Harris94LSU
    DT Phidarian Mathis95LSU
    ATH Greg Johnson97USC
    Scout.com

    DT Marvin Wilson

    Prediction: LSU

    LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Florida State and South Florida are in the running for Wilson, the top-rated player remaining and perhaps the best defensive lineman in the 2017 class. South Florida was a major surprise among the final five schools but is considered a tertiary contender as the Power Five schools vie for his attention.

    247Sports' crystal ball predictions give Wilson a 71 percent chance of landing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Florida State is in second place at 20 percent, but the trends are largely pointing in the direction of the Tigers.

    A majority of recent predictions have given the edge to LSU.

    Orgeron was Wilson's primary recruiter, so keeping him around might be the only thing that's kept the Tigers in the running.

               

    DT Aubrey Solomon

    Prediction: Michigan

    If Wilson isn't the best interior lineman in this class, then it's Solomon. The 6'3", 304-pounder has been every bit as dominant as Wilson at the high school level but sits one spot behind him in the Scout rankings.

    Most expect the decision to come down to Michigan and Alabama after months of Georgia leading the charge, per 247Sports. The Wolverines are leading the way with a 58 percent chance of signing him, while Alabama comes in second at 30 percent.

    "I feel like I have found out where I am going," Solomon told Scout's Chad Simmons. "It came to me on Wednesday. I just prayed about it the night before, and when I woke up, the answer came to me."

    Solomon said a combination of football and graduation rate played the biggest part in his decision. Michigan has the second-highest graduation rate in the Big Ten at 90 percent and has undergone a swift turnaround under Jim Harbaugh.

    For that reason, it feels like the Wolverines should be in the lead heading into Wednesday. 

                     

    WR Joseph Lewis

    Prediction: USC

    It would be a surprise to see Lewis do anything but stay local and attend USC. The Augustus F. Hawkins High School product grew up in Los Angeles and has only two schools receiving moderate consideration: local USC and Nebraska.

    247Sports' crystal ball gives the Trojans a 92 percent chance. Coach Mil'Von James seemed to indicate it's closer than that.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 