Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Spanish Copa Del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Info

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Matt Jones Featured Columnist IV

After disappointing weekends in La Liga, both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be out to bounce back in what is a mouthwatering Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico have been in the hunt for the domestic title in recent seasons, although they find themselves 10 points back of leaders Real Madrid. It means that for Diego Simeone’s side, the cup competitions they remain involved in—the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League—take on extra significance.

With Real Madrid so dominant in La Liga, the same could even be said for Barcelona too. In the previous round, they produced their best performance of 2017 so far, hammering Real Sociedad 5-2 at the Camp Nou, 6-2 on aggregate. It's clear this is a prize they want to retain for a third year in succession.

It’s always an occasion to remember when these Spanish heavyweights go toe-to-toe. Here are all the vital details on where to catch the clash and a closer look at how this one will unfold.

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: beIN Sports (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Preview

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Usually so clinical and compact, Atletico Madrid have struggled to find a balance to their play this season. If Simeone is to see his side snatch silverware in the run-in, it’s important they find it quickly.

The fractured nature of their play was on show in spades on Saturday against Alaves. Despite boasting an illustrious squad of talent, Atletico were pinned back for long spells of the game and were eventually very fortunate to escape with a 0-0 draw. They remain in the fourth spot in the table, although they face a fight to secure Champions League football next season.

These numbers from OptaJose illustrate just how much Atletico struggled against the newly promoted team:

After the stalemate, Simeone conceded there are issues to contend with. "Alaves were superior, especially in intensity," said the manager, per Jamie Smith of Goal. ... "We take a point, that is better than the game that could have been. It was not a good match in general, but we will try to improve so that the next one is better.”

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona will hope to capitalise on any hesitancies, yet they were far from their best in the 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Sunday.

Without Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta, there were times when Barcelona were overrun in midfield by an energetic Real Betis outfit. Ahead of the trip to the Calderon to take on one of the most combative and physical sides in European football, that’ll be a concern to Luis Enrique.

Per Marca’s Patrick Boyland, not only do Barcelona lose control in midfield without Busquets, but their defensive setup can be easily exposed too:

Nevertheless, Barcelona will feel capable of going to Atletico and scoring goals. Although there are concerns in other areas of the team, the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez remain extremely potent in the final third.

Messi and Suarez have been in excellent form lately. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

While Messi has been a magnificent conductor in attack so far this season, it’s Suarez who has been the most dangerous when chances drop his way. The forward showed signs of profligacy before the winter break, although as noted by Squawka Football, it’s rare he doesn’t have a tangible impact on a match:

Although neither side would have viewed this competition as a priority at the beginning of the season, winning the Copa del Rey would go a long way toward turning a disappointing season into a decent one. Given the other semi-final will see Celta Vigo take on Alaves, the winners of the Atleti-Barca tie will be big favourites to go all the way.

The last time these two sides met at the Calderon, in April last year, Atletico were excellent in a 2-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Much has changed since then, though, and Barca have enough to ensure there’s parity heading into the second leg at the Camp Nou.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona