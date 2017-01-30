What's Next for Randy Orton After WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Victory?

Credit: WWE.com

The Viper stood tall on Sunday night following what, before the show aired, was one of the most unpredictable WWE Royal Rumble matches in history—but what's next for Randy Orton as the main event of WrestleMania approaches?

With the slow dissolution of The Wyatt Family continuing on Sunday night, at first glance it looks as if Orton could be set for a blockbuster bout against the patriarch of the family, Bray Wyatt.

However, there are some obstacles that need to be cleared for that match to take place.

Any match against Wyatt would entail Bray winning at Elimination Chamber and claiming the WWE Championship for the first time in his career—but would WWE cut short John Cena's record-equaling 16th world title reign for the sake of the greater good?

With Cena beating AJ Styles on Sunday night, it creates an interesting dilemma for WWE moving forward. Orton vs. Cena has been done so many times that to do so again at WrestleMania—particularly when the company has fresher, younger talent like Bray waiting in the wings—would be a mistake.

So WWE has to find a way to get Cena out of the road before locking in Orton vs. Wyatt.

The logical step is Orton pledging allegiance to Bray at Elimination Chamber and screwing Cena over to help Wyatt win the strap for the first time—but then Cena would have a rematch clause to invoke at any time.

So, in reality, although Orton is confirmed for the main event of WrestleMania this year, could he be competing against not one, but two guys?

Having Bray win the title under controversial circumstances may not guarantee the Orton vs. Wyatt rivalry many people will be hoping for coming out of Sunday's Royal Rumble show—with plans not clear for Cena at this moment in time, maybe Orton's destiny involves a Triple Threat match at Mania against both men.

But what we can be sure of is that The Wyatt Family is going to implode at some point prior to WrestleMania. However, whether Orton turns his back on Bray before the Elimination Chamber match to set up the feud or it happens after Bray wins the championship remains to be seen.

Of course, the other option—and given WWE's tendency to deny the fans what they want, as seen with Roman Reigns entering the Rumble at No. 30 on Sunday night—is that we get Orton vs. Cena once again.

With no clear reason for the feud and no real excitement behind it, it would be a major disappointment if that was to be the case.

It's obvious that Orton joining The Wyatt Family was a build to a spectacular breakup, and with Orton now already in the main event of WrestleMania 33, it makes complete sense for Bray—who is overdue a run with a major title—to join him.