    Paul Millsap: 4th Player in 2016-17 to Record 35 Points, 15 Rebounds, 5 Assists

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 29: Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a dunk during a game against the New York Knicks on January 29, 2017 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
    Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 30, 2017

    Fact: Paul Millsap had 37 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the Atlanta Hawks' 142-139 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Millsap became the fourth player this season to have at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game (James Harden, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns).

