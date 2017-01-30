Paul Millsap: 4th Player in 2016-17 to Record 35 Points, 15 Rebounds, 5 Assists
January 30, 2017
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
Fact: Paul Millsap had 37 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the Atlanta Hawks' 142-139 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Millsap became the fourth player this season to have at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game (James Harden, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns).
Source: B/R Insights
