Robert Kraft Talks Deflategate, Donald Trump and More in NYDN Exclusive

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft does not want to talk about Deflategate. He's ready to, at least publicly, move on from the controversy that enveloped his franchise for more than a year.

However, Kraft said his once-strong relationship with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is fractured. In an exclusive interview with Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, Kraft discussed the status of their relationship.

"I don't know if it will ever be the same, but in order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on," Kraft said. "Like our quarterback, I am trying to remain positive and look to the future rather than dwell on the past. As a native New Englander, that's easier said than done, but I am doing my best to put the matter behind me."

Myers categorized Kraft as "livid" and "apoplectic" about the Deflategate punishments, reporting he took particular ire with quarterback Tom Brady's suspension. The two-time MVP missed the first four games of the 2016 season before returning and putting up the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-2) in NFL history.

Kraft's Patriots will be making their eighth Super Bowl appearance since he bought the team in 1994 and the seventh with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as head coach. Belichick's seven appearances are a record for a head coach, as are Brady's for a quarterback. Brady and Belichick can sit alone in their respective professions for most Super Bowl wins with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Kraft said the Deflategate scandal lit a fire under the 39-year-old Brady.

"He's a very positive person, and did it give him a little extra motivation? Sure," Kraft said. "The whole thing, yeah, I think it was extra motivation."

Just as well-covered as Deflategate has been Kraft, Brady and Belichick's relationship with President Donald Trump. Trump has often cited the three as close friends, both during his campaign and after he defeated Hillary Clinton in November's election.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan Show, Brady said he and Trump have a friendship. Trump had publicly stated Brady called him to congratulate him on winning the election.

"I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call," Brady said. "But, again, that's been someone I've known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He's been very supportive of me for a long time. It's just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people."

Kraft also has no problem categorizing himself as Trump's close friend. The Patriots owner, a Democrat, was a guest at Trump's pre-inauguration dinner. He said they have known each other for years and became particularly close after his wife, Myra, died in 2011.

"When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me," Kraft said. "Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that."

Trump's policy choices have been controversial so far. An estimated 2.6 million protesters took part in a women's march the day after Trump's inauguration, and an executive order barring citizens of seven countries with a majority Muslim population has drawn widespread criticism from citizens, military members and members of Trump's party.

Kraft said he believes Trump's administration can and will create new jobs, particularly for "working-class people and lower-income people." He did not comment on Trump's social policies.