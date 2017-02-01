5 Players Arsenal Should Have Moved for on Deadline Day

1 of 6

Rick Karsdorp would have been a useful January addition for Arsenal. VI-Images/Getty Images

The transfer window is now closed, and Arsenal’s only piece of incoming business was the recruitment of previously unknown Cohen Bramall from non-league Hednesford Town.

Arsene Wenger’s decision not to invest heavily in his squad is understandable. Arsenal’s current squad is replete with talent, as illustrated by the convincing 5-0 FA Cup win over Southampton. Wenger was able to rotate heavily, with several of the supposed understudies taking starring roles.

However, there will be those among the Arsenal support who are concerned that Arsenal have let an important opportunity to strengthen the side pass, and that feeling was reinforced with the sorry home 2-1 loss to Watford on Tuesday night.

If the Gunners come up short and fail to land silverware this season, fingers will doubtless be pointed at Wenger and his transfer inactivity.

In this piece, we identify five players Arsenal fans might wish they’d signed in this window—and rank them according to how much they would have helped the Gunners’ 2016/17 campaign.