Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said he needs "to look into [Sadio Mane's] eyes" before deciding whether to select him for the Reds' clash with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Per the Mirror's Jack Rathborn, he said he did not know if Mane would be involved:

I don’t know exactly. He’s now on his way, we thought it would be possible yesterday. We had a plane there yesterday, but he wasn’t allowed. He had to wait. Now it’s all good, he will be here this night at some point. I spoke to him, it’s all good so far. He’ll be in tomorrow morning, I have no idea. I have to look in his eyes, then make a decision.

Per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty, the Reds had arranged a private jet to bring him back from the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday following Senegal's exit from the competition.

The manager also provided updates on Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana, per Liverpool's official Twitter feed:

Klopp reflected on the importance of Mane's return but also urged his players not to rely too heavily on him, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Liverpool's season has taken a sharp turn for the worse in his absence:

The Reds are 10 points behind Chelsea and a defeat at Anfield on Tuesday would leave them even further adrift and in danger of slipping out of the top four altogether, let alone out of the Premier League title race.

Nevertheless, Klopp played down the impact of their recent run of defeats at the hands of Swansea City, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers:

He also urged supporters to continue thinking positively:

The German was asked what a win over the Blues would mean, per Rathborn:

Three points. A lot of teams in the league are on our side to win. That doesn’t happen too often. They’re doing an outstanding job. Even they left the Capital One Cup before we did. It’s really important that we don’t see it, if we lose, as the fourth game in a row... Even if we’d won the last 10 games in a row, it would not mean we are more likely to beat Chelsea. We try everything to keep the points in Liverpool.

A win would narrow the gap to seven points—a significant gulf, but one not so insurmountable as 10 or 13.

Even if the Reds aren't able to get back in the title race, Klopp believes finishing in the top four would still signify a successful campaign:

Indeed, while Liverpool's form in the first half of the season will have given many fans cause for optimism in terms of their title chances, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League would still be an excellent sign of progress at Anfield under Klopp.

The Reds have only appeared in the competition once since the 2009-10 season and failed to escape the group stage on that occasion, so qualification would mark an improvement on recent years.

Aside from Chelsea, it's very tight at the top of the Premier League—the Reds could be back in second after the round of midweek fixtures or down in fifth—so as difficult as recent weeks have been for Liverpool, it could turn around again just as quickly.

Liverpool will need to improve markedly if they're to have a chance of beating the Blues, so Mane could have a big impact if he's able to get out on the pitch.