    IPL Auction 2017: Date, Format, Rules and Team Budgets

    Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at The Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 22, 2016.. ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT / AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
    DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League gets under way at the beginning of April, when Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin the tough task of successfully defending their maiden title from last year. 

    However, one of the key processes of the 2017 IPL takes place on Saturday with the auction, where high-profile players like Kevin Pietersen, Dale Steyn and Eoin Morgan will be up for grabs.

    All eight franchises already have most of the key personnel set in place in their squads, but the auction will give them the opportunity to add any necessary star quality or further depth. 

    See below for all the details of the auction, along with the remaining budgets each team has to play with, per IPLT20.com:

         

    Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

    Time: 9 a.m. local, 3:30 a.m. GMT

    Location: Bengaluru

    2017 Indian Premier League Teams and Remaining Budgets
    TeamAuction Budget (Approx)
    Delhi Daredevils$3.16 million
    Kings XI Punjab$3.44 million
    Kolkata Knight Riders$2.91 million
    Mumbai Indians$1.70 million
    Rising Pune Supergiants$2.81 million
    Royal Challengers Bangalore$1.89 million
    Sunrisers Hyderabad$3.10 million
    Gujarat Lions$2.11 million
    In-form players can make a huge difference in the IPL, and there are plenty of game-changing talents who could be snapped up in the auction.

    With India currently playing a T20 international series against England, there are a number of stars who could be playing their way into an IPL side.

    England all-rounder Ben Stokes could be set for his first IPL experience, and the Durham man may well be pursued by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deepak Vikraman of the International Business Times suggested. They already have Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson in their squad. 

    Though no longer playing on the international scene, Pietersen will, as ever, likely be much sought-after having been released by Rising Pune Supergiants.

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Kevin Pietersen of the Stars walks back to the rooms after being dismissed by Mitchell Johnson of the Scorchers during the Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Stars at the WACA on January 24,
    Paul Kane/Getty Images

    Per James Gray in the Express, the big-hitting batsman suffered a hamstring injury playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League recently, and franchises will have to weigh up whether he is worth the risk given his fitness concerns. 

    A maximum of 116 players can be selected at the auction to compete in IPL 10 and each side will be looking to get the best value for their remaining money.

    Signing the high-profile players will cost a lot of money, but there is often value to be had by signing useful squad players who can prove their worth over the intense IPL season.

    The auction is always a much-anticipated event and whets the appetite for the tournament proper getting under way in April.

    Saturday is sure to be a day of intrigue and drama, and it should see key players snapped up who will make a big impact in the tournament.

