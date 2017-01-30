Barcelona XI by Minutes Played During Dominant Last 8 Seasons in La Liga

1 of 13

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

In the 2008/09 season, Barcelona ended back-to-back La Liga championships for Real Madrid and won the title themselves—sparking a period of domestic dominance that has lasted eight years, during which time the Catalan outfit totalled six triumphs in the league.

A paltry one title apiece for the two Madrid outfits, Real and Atletico, has broken the sequence in that time, with Barca the undoubted kings of Spain in the most recent period—though that could be ended this term as they trail Real Madrid by four points having played a game more.

The team has changed much in that period of time, spanning the coaching eras of Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino and now Luis Enrique. Some faces have remained throughout, of course, but which have featured most often in almost a decade of dominance?

Here we investigate and select Barcelona's ultimate XI based on league game time over the eight seasons from '08/09 to '15/16.