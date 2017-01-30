Barcelona XI by Minutes Played During Dominant Last 8 Seasons in La Liga
In the 2008/09 season, Barcelona ended back-to-back La Liga championships for Real Madrid and won the title themselves—sparking a period of domestic dominance that has lasted eight years, during which time the Catalan outfit totalled six triumphs in the league.
A paltry one title apiece for the two Madrid outfits, Real and Atletico, has broken the sequence in that time, with Barca the undoubted kings of Spain in the most recent period—though that could be ended this term as they trail Real Madrid by four points having played a game more.
The team has changed much in that period of time, spanning the coaching eras of Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino and now Luis Enrique. Some faces have remained throughout, of course, but which have featured most often in almost a decade of dominance?
Here we investigate and select Barcelona's ultimate XI based on league game time over the eight seasons from '08/09 to '15/16.
GK: Victor Valdes
There's no contest as far as the goalkeepers go: Victor Valdes was the long-term No. 1 and was the stopper for six of the eight seasons we're focusing on.
The former Spain international, in fact, ranked fifth overall, tallying 17,663 minutes and playing a pivotal part as the initial outlet of the team, owing much of his success to a composure in possession rather than actual elite goalkeeping skills.
A long-term injury as he left the club means his best days ended when his time at the Camp Nou did, and he has since been at Manchester United for an ill-fated spell, Standard Liege on loan and now Middlesbrough.
RB: Dani Alves
The irrepressible Dani Alves helped redefine the role of a full-back as his marauding displays down the right flank were crucial to Barcelona's success for years, as well as having the physical capacity to recover his defensive position out of possession.
One of just five players to have featured in all eight seasons, Alves tallied the second-highest minutes total: 20,316, a quite remarkable tally that equates to 74 per cent of all available La Liga game time in that period.
Alves left Barcelona for Juventus this past summer.
CB: Gerard Pique
The fight for defensive spots was an interesting one, but as another of the quintet to have been around in all eight seasons, Gerard Pique comfortably took the centre-back role after 18,496 minutes on the pitch.
One of the finest all-round defenders in the game, it's no coincidence that he has become central to the team's plans—as impressive going forward as he is with his defensive acumen, much improved since his early days at the club, Pique is commanding and aggressive, passionate and cultured on the ball.
He remains the first pick in the back line under Luis Enrique.
CB: Javier Mascherano
Pique's partner in our team is the same as his partner in the current Barcelona setup, with Javier Mascherano a stalwart of six seasons in the side now, racking up 13,381 minutes.
Though he was signed (and still plays at international level) as a defensive midfielder, his ability to read the game, recovery pace and absolute iron will to win matches has seen him translate seamlessly to the second centre-back for Barca.
No outfielder played more minutes with only six seasons to their name than Mascherano.
LB: Carles Puyol
There was a real battle for left-back, given several changes to the position, but the next defender in line by minutes played is the legendary Carles Puyol—and as he began life as a full-back, and played on several occasions on the left, it's to him we hand the role.
Puyol was coming to the end of his career midway through the eight-season period from 2008 to 2016 but still played a huge role for most of it, ferociously tackling and showing all the commitment and inspiration one would expect from the club captain.
He played 9,791 minutes before retiring in '13/14.
DM: Sergio Busquets
The midfield doesn't contain many surprises, so it's an obvious pick for the holding role: Sergio Busquets, playing almost 70 per cent of all league minutes in the eight-year span, totalling 18,890 minutes, the third-highest tally overall.
A consummately elegant player, Busquets is the rare type of player who can both execute the most difficult of through passes and stop opposing teams by fair means or foul, seemingly with equal grace.
Still the lynchpin of the team in midfield, he's not easily replaced and is one of the five to have spanned all eight campaigns.
CM: Xavi Hernandez
Only seven of the eight seasons for Xavi Hernandez, but each is remembered fondly for his magical passing prowess, his consistency and the sheer quality with which he played.
Xavi clocked up 16,637 minutes in winning five of the titles in his seven seasons—that's seventh overall, despite missing the most recent full campaign, such was his importance until his last year.
Since leaving the Camp Nou, Xavi has been at Al Sadd in Qatar.
CM: Andres Iniesta
Busquets, Xavi...and to complete the best midfield trinity the modern game has seen, Andres Iniesta.
The absolute Don, the control switch between possession and creation, the skilful, gliding presence between the lines—if he had more goals in his game, Iniesta would be recognised as one of the world's best-ever talents, instead of merely being one.
A total of 17,016 minutes across all eight seasons puts him just ahead of Xavi, just behind Valdes. He remains a big part of the Barcelona team.
FW: Pedro Rodriguez
Into the forward three and there was a big battle for one spot, but former wide forward Pedro easily had his position wrapped up thanks to seven years of consistent service in this period.
A total of 12,209 minutes across the seven-year span could feasibly have been far higher, but rotations, a role from the bench and a loss of goalscoring form at one point meant Pedro's time at Barcelona was gradually over, having initially played a huge role in the team's resurgence.
Since leaving, he has spent the past two seasons at Chelsea, where he is currently playing a starring role after a difficult first campaign.
FW: Neymar Jr
Brazilian wide forward Neymar takes our second flank spot in the attack, having been a regular in the side for his first three full seasons at the Camp Nou.
A total of 7,362 minutes on the pitch is the lowest haul of any of our starters, but he has proven to have more consistency and longevity in his reasonably short time at the club than any of the forwards who were signed before him in the same time frame.
Neymar remains a starter in the MSN attacking trident.
FW: Lionel Messi
And finally, the never-ending, reliable, trusted, imperious genius that is Lionel Messi.
Incredibly, Messi has played more than any other Barcelona player over the eight seasons, 22,713 minutes in total—well over 2,000 minutes more than second-placed Dani Alves—which equates to an astonishing 83 per cent of all available game time.
It highlights his importance to the team and just how much Barca have relied on his talents but also points toward his durability, resilience and desire, even in the face of a few injuries in recent seasons.
An amazing player, the best in the world for some and the best ever for others: Messi, still the face of Barcelona into the current campaign.
Subs
Our seven-man bench is defence-heavy, with some staples of the Barca team only just missing out on the overall XI—with three left-backs options.
Jordi Alba (8620 mins) just about edged the players he took over from, the versatile Adriano (7609') and long-term first pick Eric Abidal (7501'), who, of course, doubles up as our centre-back option.
Perhaps surprisingly, the next midfielder in line by game time over the period is Cesc Fabregas (6745'), just ahead of Seydou Keita (6491') who played a pivotal role in Guardiola's team.
Claudio Bravo's two seasons in goal are enough to make him next in line and the sub goalkeeper (6208') while the final sub slot goes to an attacker, with Alexis Sanchez (5747') narrowly edging out both Luis Suarez (5328') and David Villa (5058') to be named our final player.
