WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Biggest Winners and Losers from Marquee Event
WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Biggest Winners and Losers from Marquee Event
WWE has a recent history of disappointing fans when it comes to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. and it's fair to say Sunday's show was greeted with mixed reaction on what was a strange night for the company.
Randy Orton emerged through the pack to win the Rumble match and set up a match with John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 33—although plans can obviously change between now and then.
Elsewhere, Roman Reigns was screwed out of the WWE Universal Championship by Braun Strowman before returning to be the final entrant in the Rumble match itself. The reaction of fans—who were clearly expecting a surprise entrant last up—spoke volumes.
But who were the night's biggest winners and losers? Let's take a look.
Winner: Charlotte Flair
The Queen of Raw's women's division continues to dominate the landscape following an impressive victory over Bayley at the Royal Rumble.
It's still highly likely that Bayley will win the Raw Women's Championship, perhaps as soon as WrestleMania 33 if this feud continues. But right now, there's no stopping Charlotte Flair.
WWE made plenty of references to her record in singles competition on pay-per-view, which has stretched to 16-0 following her win on Sunday night.
And Charlotte looked in great shape throughout, with the match a solid opener to what was a mixed Royal Rumble.
Bayley's time will come, but Charlotte rightly remains on top of the mountain.
Loser: Kevin Owens
The likes of Corey Graves and Michael Cole billed this up to be the night when Kevin Owens could prove he was the better man in a one-on-one fight—as things turned out, his WWE Universal Championship reign continued thanks to another victory aided by someone else.
Owens threw everything at Roman Reigns throughout their match on Sunday. He sent The Big Dog crashing through a table, hit him with some brass knuckles passed down by Chris Jericho and even delivered a vintage stunner.
But over and over again, Reigns kept kicking out—and it took the interference of another man, Strowman, to get K.O. over the line.
While it's great to see Owens retain the title—and Reigns potentially move into a midcard feud with Strowman—it's high time the champion started winning some title matches by his own right.
It was a huge victory for Kevin Owens, but he continues to look weak as champion.
Winner: John Cena
Hopes were high that John Cena and AJ Styles could steal the show at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view—they sure didn't disappoint.
Cena is notorious for bringing his best to the big matches and the big shows, and on Sunday night, he and Styles put on a match for the ages. Simply put, it was mat mastery.
Sure, there is disappointment that Styles relinquished the WWE Championship, but his time will come again without a doubt.
For Cena to secure a historic, record-tying 16th world title, it solidifies him as just about the most important star in WWE history.
What happens next for both men will be fascinating. For now, fans should sit back and have another watch of one of the best championship matches in recent times.
Winner: Braun Strowman
Sure, he may have been eliminated from the Royal Rumble match before half the entrants had even made their way to the ring, but Sunday was a great night for Braun Strowman all things considered.
His time in the Rumble was certainly explosive. And although he would have been a favorite to win the bout with some people, Strowman definitely still made an impact.
Having him eliminate both Mark Henry and Big Show was a smart move from WWE. It showed that Strowman is a force to be reckoned with—as did all his other eliminations throughout the early stages of the Battle Royal.
But what is more telling for Strowman is he now looks to be heading for a WrestleMania feud with Roman Reigns.
His interference in the WWE Universal Championship match pretty much guaranteed it will be Strowman vs. Reigns, meaning his main event push is beginning to gather pace.
Loser: Brock Lesnar
Yes, there's a storyline in progress, and it clearly a means to another meeting at WrestleMania, but Brock Lesnar's stock took another hit on Sunday night.
After the drama and shock surrounding his defeat to Goldberg at Survivor Series, WWE upped the stakes by having the former WCW champion eliminate Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match.
It looks almost certain that Lesnar vs. Goldberg is on the cards at WrestleMania 33, but The Beast Incarnate is in a bad place.
He will no doubt come back stronger and avenge his defeat at Survivor Series later this year, but this is perhaps the most vulnerable Brock has looked since his return to the company.
The fact he's looking so weak against a guy who hasn't wrestled for over a decade may drop a few subtle hints as to where WWE's creative direction is going too.
Winners: The Wyatt Family
Even though John Cena won the WWE Championship on Sunday night, all the signs surely point to a match between the two main members of The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania following the 30th Rumble match.
Elimination Chamber could add more twists and turns on the Road to WrestleMania, and we could yet see Bray Wyatt manage to muscle his way into a position to win the world title for the first time.
That would then set up Orton vs. Wyatt, a match that has been rumored to be set for WrestleMania according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
Fans will have no doubt been surprised to see The Viper emerge victorious from the Rumble.
But it looks like there is a plan, with the major stumbling block being how WWE has Cena's record-tying 16th world title reign lasting only two weeks if Wyatt wins the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!