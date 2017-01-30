WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Biggest Winners and Losers from Marquee Event

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has a recent history of disappointing fans when it comes to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. and it's fair to say Sunday's show was greeted with mixed reaction on what was a strange night for the company.

Randy Orton emerged through the pack to win the Rumble match and set up a match with John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 33—although plans can obviously change between now and then.

Elsewhere, Roman Reigns was screwed out of the WWE Universal Championship by Braun Strowman before returning to be the final entrant in the Rumble match itself. The reaction of fans—who were clearly expecting a surprise entrant last up—spoke volumes.



But who were the night's biggest winners and losers? Let's take a look.