Liverpool Transfer News: Mamadou Sakho Admits Mistake Amid Latest Exit Rumours

Mamadou Sakho has admitted breaking Liverpool's club rules in the summer and spoke fondly of the possibility of returning to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Canal Football Club (h/t Sky Sports' James Dale), Sakho said he was late to a team meeting and training session in pre-season:

It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone. I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that… I do not want to go into the controversies.

The defender was sent home early from the Reds' pre-season tour of the USA in the summer, and after not featuring in the opening two months of the season vented his frustrations about the situation on Snapchat in September.

As a result, the Frenchman has not played for the Reds since April last year, having been suspended before the end of the season due to a failed drugs test, though UEFA dismissed the case.

He also opened up on the possibility of a move to Marseille and a return to PSG:

I think I have a few more wonderful years to experience abroad first. And PSG, why not, but afterwards. I think Marseille have a very good team. Bafe (Gomis) and Patrice (Evra) are friends of mine. But my answer to this might remind certain people about a song. When there is PSG, Sakho is with them.

Sakho spent his youth career with PSG and made 201 appearances for them before joining Liverpool in 2013.

Sky Sports News HQ's Vinny O'Connor reported earlier in the month the Reds are hoping to sell him for £20 million before the January transfer window closes.

As noted by Kaveh Solhekol of the same outlet, the 26-year-old's wages are proving a hefty stumbling block:

Liverpool might be better off keeping him and reintegrating him into the first-team squad, however.

The Reds have endured an awful month, as OptaJoe demonstrated after their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday:

As a result, Liverpool have slipped from second in the Premier League to fourth and exited both the EFL and FA Cups.

While Sakho has not played senior football for some time, he was Liverpool's best defender last season and he could provide Joel Matip a much stronger partnership than Dejan Lovren or Ragnar Klavan, neither of whom have convinced to the same extent.

The Reds are 10 points adrift of Chelsea now so a title challenge seems unlikely, but they're in danger of slipping out of the top four if their poor run continues.

Liverpool have nothing left to focus on but the Premier League, and if they're to finish fourth or above they need to improve at the back—only Manchester City have shipped more than their 27 goals in the top seven.

If Sakho isn't sold before the deadline, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could reconsider his position on him.