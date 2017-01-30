Arsenal vs. Watford: Arsene Wenger's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and indicated the Gunners will not be pursuing any deadline-day signings before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, Wenger spoke ahead of Tuesday's home Premier League clash with Watford, and he addressed rumours on Benzema's future and a potential move to Arsenal: "Because he is French? Maybe there are some noises he will leave Madrid. There is no need to buy a striker. The summer window is not my worry at the moment."

The striker has long been linked with the Gunners but a transfer has never materialised. According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Metro's Simon Rice), Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is willing to sell him and has informed Arsenal and Chelsea as much.

Wenger also opened up on the possibility of doing much business before the window shuts, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

Meanwhile, Carl Jenkinson looks set to stay put:

The Daily Star Sunday's Paul Hetherington reported the defender's proposed loan move to Crystal Palace had stalled because of his prohibitive £55,000-per-week wages.

Mathieu Debuchy could be on his way, however, according to Prenderville: "It is still possible he could go. He is completely fit and back in contention."

Per Olley, he added on Debuchy and Jenkinson:

Wenger discussed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he put in a strong performance in their 5-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, in which he played in central midfield, per Arsenal's official Twitter feed:

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a versatile midfielder and has often been utilised on the flanks, but his showing at St. Mary's Stadium may well have been what has persuaded Wenger he is better served in the middle—a timely realisation while Granit Xhaka is suspended and Santi Cazorla is injured.

Danny Welbeck also starred in the FA Cup win as he scored twice in his first start since May, and Wenger hailed his efforts, per Goal's Chris Wheatley and Arsenal:

Despite his excellent outing on Saturday, Wenger may decide to rest him for Tuesday's match as he eases the England international back into first-team duties.

Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud will likely resume their roles in Arsenal's attack when they host the Hornets, and they'll likely be up against a back three, which has become the norm in the Premier League after Chelsea's successful switch earlier in the season.

Wenger was asked if Arsenal would be using the formation any time soon:

The Frenchman rarely changes his tactics and isn't known for being a particularly adaptive or reactive manager—the Gunners often approach games in a similar fashion regardless of the opposition, with personnel providing the biggest change rather than the formation used.

Watford have not won any of their last seven Premier League matches in a run stretching back to December 10, and Arsenal will face them at the Emirates Stadium, so it's unlikely they'll approach the match differently to usual.

Welbeck may not start the match, but his return is a significant boost to the Gunners—Wenger's caution will prove wise if it helps him stay fit for the remainder of the campaign and beyond.