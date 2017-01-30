    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Jose Mourinho Reveals Chinese Super League Offer in Interview with GQ Magazine

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United waves to fans after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has refused a "big offer" to manage in the Chinese Super League. 

    He also said that he has concerns about the amount of money Chinese Super League clubs can offer players but insisted he would never criticise anyone who opted to move to south-east Asia.

    Speaking to GQ magazine's Jason Barlow, the 54-year-old explained that a player who opted to move to the Chinese Super League for more money may not be worth keeping and revealed he had not been tempted by the prospect:

    No, I share the concerns. If you are negotiating a new contract with one of your players, and you offer him £5 million per year and they offer £25 million, then you have a big problem. Maybe the player takes £5 million because he prefers football. Or £25 million because he prefers money. I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don’t criticise anyone who decides to do it. It’s their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future. Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic. I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But in the end the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don’t want to keep. Imagine the guy who is 24 or 25, and he wants to go? At 24, or 25? OK, goodbye, be happy. 

    A switch to China is becoming an increasingly well-trodden path for players in Europe, and it is hardly surprising given the fees and wages on offer.

    Earlier this month, Chelsea playmaker Oscar was signed by Shanghai SIPG for a reported £52 million on wages of £400,000 per week, per the Guardian.

    Also in January, highly rated Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel turned down the chance to sign for Italian giants Juventus to join Tianjin Quanjian on a £17 million-per-year deal, per Ed Aarons in the Guardian. 

    Oscar, 25, and Witsel, 28, are both in the prime years of their career, and could likely have earned a starting place at a number of top European clubs had they not opted to move to China.

    It is clear that the Chinese Super League clubs now have the financial power to attract some of Europe's top players and the trend is likely to continue in the summer:

    The division is also attracting some high-profile managers, with Luiz Felipe Scolari, Andre Villas-Boas and Manuel Pellegrini all plying their trade in China.

    The fact that Mourinho was approached by a Chinese club indicates the level of ambition of the league and, though the United manager turned down the offer, it will likely not be long before a superstar boss takes up a similar opportunity. 

