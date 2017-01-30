Manchester United's Old Trafford South Stand Fire Extinguished by Emergency Crew

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in the South Stand at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on Monday morning.

According to the club, the emergency services were summoned around 7 a.m. GMT to deal with the fire:

Per Alexandra Rucki of the Manchester Evening News, the blaze began in the lift motor room believed to be as a result of malfunctioning lift.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said, per Rucki:

We were called at 6.58am to Sir Matt Busby Way. Three fire engines from Manchester, Salford and Stretford attended the scene. We have isolated the electrics and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a CO2 fire extinguisher. We are still on the scene.

The MEN's Samuel Luckhurst tweeted a photo:

United beat Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford 4-0 on Sunday night when they clashed in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Their next fixture is at home to Hull City on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, the match is set to go ahead without any problems and the Red Devils' staff will be able to continue working at the ground in the mean time.