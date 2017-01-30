Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 30

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

As the Premier League made way for the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend, it was left to players on the continent to make gains in the race for the Golden Shoe, in which Luis Suarez and Bas Dost joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the lead.

Suarez rescued a 1-1 draw with Real Betis for Barcelona, while Dost bagged a brace in Sporting Lisbon's 4-2 win over Pacos Ferreira, leaving them both level with Aubameyang on 16 goals for the campaign and 32 points.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani moved close behind them as he netted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco.

Here are the standings as of January 30:

European Golden Shoe 2016-17: Jan. 30 Standings Position Player Team Goals x Factor Points T1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 16 x 2.0 32.0 T1 Luis Suarez Barcelona 16 x 2.0 32.0 T1 Bas Dost Sporting 16 x 2.0 32.0 4 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 21 x 1.5 31.5 T5 Mauro Icardi Inter Milan 15 x 2.0 30.0 T5 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 x 2.0 30.0 T5 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 x 2.0 30.0 T5 Lionel Messi Barcelona 15 x 2.0 30.0 T5 Edin Dzeko Roma 15 x 2.0 30.0 T5 Gonzalo Higuain Juventus 15 x 2.0 30.0 Various

Rules: Each European league is assigned a difficulty rating between one and two, and players' goal tallies are multiplied by that rating to calculate their points total.

For example, La Liga's difficulty rating is two and so Suarez's goals are doubled, whereas Cavani's are only multiplied by 1.5 as Ligue 1 has a lower rating.

Suarez Rescues Point as Barcelona Stumble

Real Betis almost ran away with the match as they dominated the Blaugrana with Dani Ceballos and Ruben Castro rattling the woodwork before Alex Alegria gave them a deserved lead.

Barcelona should have been granted an equaliser when Aleix Vidal's cross was deflected over the line before being cleared, but it was missed by the officials.

Suarez was eventually able to salvage a point when Lionel Messi slipped him through in the 90th minute, and he coolly tucked home.

As La Liga's Twitter account revealed, the Uruguayan is now the top scorer in the division this season:

However, it might all be for nought—following their 3-0 win over Real Sociedad, Real Madrid are now four points clear of Barcelona with a game in hand, so despite the efforts of Suarez, Messi and Co. the title may well end up in the Spanish capital.

Dost Continues Excellent Scoring Run

Sporting raced to a 3-0 half-time lead against Pacos, with Dost finishing off a neat team move in between goals from Adrien Silva and Gelson Martins.

Welthon netted a second-half brace as Pacos made a valiant attempt to fight back, but a second from Dost shortly after Welthon's put the game to bed.

Jan Hagen of Sport Witness hailed Dost's contribution:

The forward has been in exceptional form of late, netting eight goals in his last five matches.

Third-placed Sporting are seven points behind Benfica, who have a game in hand, so winning the Primeira Liga title seems beyond them this season.

Nevertheless, if Dost can continue finding the net consistently for the remainder of the season, they stand an excellent chance of seeing off Braga's challenge for their UEFA Champions League place.

Cavani Scores as PSG Fail to Make Ground on Monaco

PSG could really have done with beating Monaco to make up their three-point gap in the title race, but it was vital they didn't lose.

There was little to separate the two sides for much of the game until Julian Draxler went down under Djibril Sidibe's challenge, and Cavani converted the resulting spot-kick in the 81st minute.

Cavani celebrated the landmark goal on social media after the game:

He wasn't able to celebrate three points, however, as Bernardo Silva's low effort from distance escaped Alphonse Areola in stoppage time.

Cavani has filled in admirably for Zlatan Ibrahimovic since he departed for Manchester United in the summer, and he is already enjoying his most prolific campaign in Ligue 1 having never before reached the 20-goal mark.

He also needs just three more goals for it to be his highest-scoring season with PSG in all competitions having netted 28 in just 29 matches.

It will take a phenomenal effort for him to still in be in contention for the Golden Shoe come the end of the season, however, because of Ligue 1's lower difficulty rating.