WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Power Ranking Every Match at PPV

Credit: WWE.com

With over 52,000 fans watching from the stands and millions watching via its streaming network, WWE presented its annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, an event featuring a handful of tremendously wrestled matches.

From an intense war of a match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship to the awe-inspiring showdown pitting John Cena against AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship, the undercard alone was worth the price of admission or network subscription.

Then there was the Rumble match, a controversial match whose outcome was uninspiring to some and whose surprise No. 30 entrant was unpopular to say the least.

Now that the event is in the books, relieve the contests that electrified, infuriated, excited and captivated the fans, ranked from worst to best.