Pro Bowl MVP 2017: Travis Kelce, Lorenzo Alexander Win Award Honors

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander shared MVP honors after helping the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC Sunday night in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Alexander led the AFC with eight solo tackles.

Pete Sweeney of the Chiefs' official website shared a photo of the two players with their postgame spoils for winning MVP:

Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon was underwhelmed with the choices for Pro Bowl co-MVPs:

Kelce did, however, play a key role in the AFC's go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter. He caught a pass from Andy Dalton and found the end zone with 1:40 left in the first half. The NFL shared a replay of the score on Twitter:

Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe shouted out his teammate during the game:

Alexander also helped keep the NFC off the board late in the fourth quarter.

He intercepted a pass by Kirk Cousins at his own 3-yard line and returned it to the 22-yard line before lateraling the ball to Aqib Talib. Cousins stripped the ball from Talib at the NFC 12-yard line, but the Denver Broncos cornerback recovered to seal the win for the AFC. The NFL had a replay:

While neither Alexander nor Kelce posted gaudy numbers, they each had a hand in their conference retaining Pro Bowl bragging rights.