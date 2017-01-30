Pro Bowl MVP 2017: Travis Kelce, Lorenzo Alexander Win Award Honors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander shared MVP honors after helping the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC Sunday night in the 2017 Pro Bowl.
Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Alexander led the AFC with eight solo tackles.
Pete Sweeney of the Chiefs' official website shared a photo of the two players with their postgame spoils for winning MVP:
Pete Sweeney
Buffalo's Lorenzo Alexander and Kansas City's Travis Kelce won brand new cars with their MVP honors. They handled the news...differently.
Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon was underwhelmed with the choices for Pro Bowl co-MVPs:
Ian Kenyon
This might be the saddest alert I've ever received. Guy with 36 yards, 1 TD and guy with 8 tackles, 0 sacks win Pro Bowl MVP
Kelce did, however, play a key role in the AFC's go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter. He caught a pass from Andy Dalton and found the end zone with 1:40 left in the first half. The NFL shared a replay of the score on Twitter:
NFL
.@andydalton14 finds @tkelce for the TD! The AFC regains the lead! #ProBowl
Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe shouted out his teammate during the game:
Dontari Poe
If my dog T. Kelce ain't got the juice I don't know who do
Alexander also helped keep the NFC off the board late in the fourth quarter.
He intercepted a pass by Kirk Cousins at his own 3-yard line and returned it to the 22-yard line before lateraling the ball to Aqib Talib. Cousins stripped the ball from Talib at the NFC 12-yard line, but the Denver Broncos cornerback recovered to seal the win for the AFC. The NFL had a replay:
NFL
.@onemangang97 with the INT The lateral to @aqibtalib21. And @KirkCousins8 with the hustle play! WOW. #ProBowl
While neither Alexander nor Kelce posted gaudy numbers, they each had a hand in their conference retaining Pro Bowl bragging rights.
