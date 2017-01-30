Super Bowl Odds 2017: Money Line, Prop Bet List, More for Patriots vs. Falcons

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

Is there any type of bet a person can't wager money on for the Super Bowl?

People can place cash on the game straight up or against the spread. People can do the same for an MVP guess. Those seem normal, right?

But then people can place money on the first person the Super Bowl MVP will mention postgame and what color Gatorade the winning coach will get doused with at game's end.

Folks couldn't even bet on an over/under in Super Bowl I. Times have changed quite a bit in 50 years.

Here's a look at the latest money line and props for Super Bowl LI, with some thoughts on each.

Money Line

New England is -156 and Atlanta is +136 to win outright, per OddsShark.

Props

A full list of props can be found here, per OddsShark.

Money Line Thoughts

A bet on Atlanta—which is only a three-point underdog as of this writing—is fairly enticing. Bettors can win $136 on a $100 wager for the Falcons to win straight up, which is a nice return on investment. Meanwhile, a bet of $156 will net $100 for any Pats backers. That's a nice haul, for sure, but the Atlanta ROI is more appealing.

That being said, the Pats have something in their back pocket that hasn't been unleashed in a while.

Running back LeGarrette Blount has proved capable of putting the Pats offense on his back and carrying the ball 20-plus times per game. He's done so numerous times this season—most notably in performances against Pittsburgh and Houston in the regular season, scoring two touchdowns in each game.

Blount hasn't seen nearly as much action in recent months. In fact, he's only run 20 or more times once since November 13. And after enjoying a postseason bye week, Blount has only touched the ball 24 times in two postseason games.

Now he has another bye week before the Super Bowl.

This all adds up to one thought: Blount has some extra tread on the tires and is ready to rumble this week against a Falcons run defense that gave up 4.5 yards per carry this season. If Blount gets it going, that will keep high-scoring Atlanta off the field while helping the Pats to a great offensive night, effectively killing two birds with one stone.

The guess here is that Blount leads the Pats to a win and the defense does just enough to slow down the Atlanta attack in a 31-24 victory.

Take the Pats to win straight up and minus the points.

Props Thoughts

I recently wrote an article in which I spent entirely too much time and research analyzing and predicting the national anthem and halftime prop bets like I was an advance scout for the Super Bowl.

Here's some analysis on the props I'd feel most comfortable betting on if I was in Vegas and feeling lucky. (I'll be in New Jersey and am not feeling lucky, so perhaps take the research with a grain of salt.)

First, Luke Bryan A) wearing blue jeans (-200) and B) not wearing a hat prior to the national anthem (-120) seem like reasonable plays. The man sings about blue jeans in one of his songs ("Drunk on You"), and you can't imagine him being seen wearing a hat prior to the anthem and risking being called unpatriotic by any harsh critics.

Second, take the money and run on Lady Gaga singing "Any Other Song" at +110. She just released a new album (Joanne), and no song from that album is listed on the bet. The guess is that she leads with "Perfect Illusion," which is the song featured in the halftime show commercial that has appeared during the NFL playoffs.

As far as the actual game props go, if you're feeling lucky, take Blount for a double dose of bets: first touchdown score (+800) and MVP (+2000) for a great return on investment. Blount scored 18 regular-season touchdowns this year, so it's certainly conceivable he finds the end zone once or twice.