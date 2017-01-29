Roman Reigns' Polarizing Appearance in WWE Royal Rumble Added Drama to Match

Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match on Sunday was a spectacular outing that didn't rely on novelty and past WWE Hall of Famers, but rather part-timers and rising stars. As expected, the stocks of Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman grew immensely. However, with a Royal Rumble that included Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Goldberg, the most climactic moment came as entrant No. 30 hit the stage.

Roman Reigns.

Fans came unglued as Nerd Rage III seemed inevitable. The fake ghosts of #CancelWWENetwork rained down as vulgar chants from loud, angry fans filled the Alamodome. Some fans chanted "This is bull---t" before the match was even over. Reigns' eliminations of Chris Jericho and The Undertaker in the waning moments made it seem all but academic that he was going to win his second Royal Rumble in three years. With a Rumble dynasty within reach, fans bit hard as they anticipated Reigns' win.

But Randy Orton's last-minute RKO and elimination made for an exhilarating win as Orton came off like an even bigger star by thwarting what would have been a polarizing Reigns win.

This was one of the more self-aware moments in modern WWE history. With bigger stars like Goldberg, Undertaker and Lesnar out of the mix, and more popular athletes like Chris Jericho gone, an Orton win could have easily been considered deflating. But by eliminating Reigns, Orton's win went from potentially deflating to unmistakably scintillating.

WWE knew that the loudest, most rabid contingent of its fans would freak out at the sight of Reigns anywhere near the Royal Rumble. If there were live betting odds on the Royal Rumble throughout the match, it's likely that they changed drastically as Roman Reigns entered at No. 30.

At that moment, I texted my friend, who can't stand Reigns, "I hope Roman Reigns wins!" He begrudgingly responded with "He will..."

In the most unpredictable Royal Rumble in years, WWE fooled everyone, and it led to one of the match's greatest finishes ever. There wasn't a single person watching, both for or against Reigns, who didn't think he was going to win, and it made for a brilliant finish. Such is the upside of the polarizing nature of Reigns. Nobody in the WWE outside of John Cena can elicit such a mixture of emotions like Reigns. That very emotion elevated a Royal Rumble that seemed to already have it all.

There's a chance that Reigns' elimination of The Undertaker—an unpopular move—could be the precursor to a heel-turn. Michael Cole noted "something changed in Roman Reigns [during his match against Kevin Owens]." But with a feud against Braun Strowman in his future, WWE may leave him as is—a controversial lightning rod whose reaction is as legitimately impassioned as anything in professional wrestling.

That's exactly how it should be.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.