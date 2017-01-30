Super Bowl 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

Lady Gaga is set for Patriots vs. Falcons halftime. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's all about Lady Gaga at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Though most people will tune in to see Tom Brady's New England Patriots duel with Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons, many fans watch the Super Bowl to see the commercials and the halftime entertainment.

Even those who watch the game for the football will have a hard time passing up on Lady Gaga. Most know a song or two by the pop star, and some of the rumblings about her performance indicate that halftime won't be a good time to walk away from the television.

Here is a look at the important info surrounding the game:

Date Location Time TV Point Spread Over/Under Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium, Houston 6:30 p.m. ET Fox NE -3 58.5 Patriots Odds via OddsShark

Other than Luke Bryan belting out the national anthem, Lady Gaga's performance is a good way for bettors to make some non-game-related bankroll.

As usual, the odds out of Las Vegas are, in a word, bountiful.

OddsShark's Justin Hartling has compiled a look at all the halftime props. There is plenty to digest, and while some of the props seem superficial and maybe silly, it still beats throwing down hard-earned coin on something as anticlimatic as a coin flip.

So have at it, bettors. The pop star who is known for eccentric costumes has a line pertaining to her hair color, with blonde being the favorite (-300; bet $300 to win $100). Another prop asks if she will expose her midriff, with yes being the favorite (-150).

It seems like it was hard for oddsmakers to come up with specific costume ideas, so attire such as wings (+500), tail (+1600) and an "I Voted Hillary" T-shirt (+2500) are options. The over-under for different outfits sits at a comfortable two, with a wardrobe malfunction sitting at a resounding no (-1000).

For those who are feeling extra risky, Las Vegas also offers odds on who might appear alongside Lady Gaga, ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce (both at +330) to Elton John (+800), Beck (+1000) and beyond.

So yes, Lady Gaga's performance should be a fun time. Knowing her, it is bound to get a little crazy, with initial reports from Oli Coleman of New York Post's Page Six suggesting she wants to perform on the roof of NRG Stadium.

Like she said during a preview by Pepsi, she has been planning this since she was young:

She also shared a preview of sorts (midriff alert):

Predicting what Lady Gaga will actually do during the performance is hard—perhaps harder than picking the outcome of the Super Bowl itself. Both Brady and Ryan could get hot and win the game. This halftime performance has countless variables from one of the best entertainers on the planet.

In fact, the NFL won't even deny the rooftop rumors, according to a statement obtained by CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson: "People will have to wait and see what we have in store—we never comment on speculation about the show because there is so much misinformation that surfaces. But we are confident Lady Gaga will put on a tremendous show for fans."

Gaga has been tight-lipped about the performance, though Nicholas Hautman of Us Weekly managed to get a quote from her about what it means:

This is one of the highest honors of my career. I get a chance to sing for all the athletes—who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment—the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about.

Again, that doesn't offer much in the way of help to bettors when it comes time to play the odds.

Alas, some predictions. Blonde hair is the favorite for a reason. Over two outfits is one of the easiest lines available, as is the midriff. And don't count on a wardrobe malfunction. Some sort of statement about President Donald Trump seems a given ("yes" is at -140), but an "I Voted Hillary” T-shirt seems a little too specific to count on.

No matter what unfolds, Lady Gaga sounds ready to put on an unforgettable show. Making some headway in the odds department during the final NFL offering is just a great way to end the season with an exclamation point.

Happy betting, fans.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.