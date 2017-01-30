Super Bowl National Anthem 2017: Singer Info, Start Time and Prop Bet Lines

Luke Bryan has national anthem duties this Sunday. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The NFL looks to country superstar Luke Bryan this Sunday for the 2017 Super Bowl national anthem.

The anthem is one of the best parts of Super Bowl weekend, and fans will recall Lady Gaga belting out an epic performance last year before assuming halftime duties this year. A similar fate may await Bryan, provided he rises to the occasion.

For bettors, Bryan's performance creates a unique opportunity before the game to make some extra bankroll, perhaps as insurance padding for actual in-game bets.

Speaking of the game, here is a look at the pertinent info:

Date Location Time TV Point Spread Over/Under Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium, Houston 6:30 p.m. ET Fox NE -3 58.5 Patriots Odds via OddsShark

Bryan has some rather large shoes to fill when it comes to the national anthem. Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Beyonce and many others have come before him.

Bryan expressed excitement to take on the task, not nervousness:

His confidence is good news for bettors—success in prop bets comes down to how the performer belts out the song.

Of course, Bryan isn't a stranger to the big stage. He's known for major hits such as "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," and his latest album, Kill the Lights, has had five songs hit No. 1 on Billboard's country chart, not to mention 3.5 million sales and more than 400 million streams, according to CBSSports.com's Will Brinson.

Almost nothing will stop Bryan from performing—he took the stage with a fractured collarbone last year.

According to OddsShark's Rob Trites, the odds available to bettors are rather standard fare.

Las Vegas has the over/under for Bryan's performance at two minutes, 15 seconds. That doesn't sound like much, but as Trites explained, the country star performed the anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and finished in 2:03. After a bit of controversy last year, though, Lady Gaga came in at 2:20.

Perhaps the most important info? The under has gone 7-3 over the past 10 performances.

For those who want to study some film, here are a few of Bryan's past efforts:

Other prop bets include whether Bryan will forget a word, with no (-700; bet $700 to win $100) leading the way, and whether he wears a hat before signing (-120). Another asks if he will wear blue jeans (-200) or any other pants or shorts (+150). Good luck with those since NRG Stadium figures to be cozy.

Bryan is a more reserved star when compared to Lady Gaga, so bettors can at least expect zero controversy when it comes to the official timing. The performances in the video above seem fast, so bettors will need to judge for themselves if Bryan will hang some long notes while other spectacles occur around him.

No matter how it plays out, NFL has made a great choice here. As a fun appetizer to the main slate of odds presented by Las Vegas, Bryan's performance gives bettors a chance for an early win.

It sure beats risking it all on the coin flip, right? Expect a solid performance by Bryan, and bettors can possibly use it as a gateway to bigger things on Super Bowl Sunday.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.