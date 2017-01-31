WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Feuds That Will Continue Through Elimination Chamber

1 of 5

John Cena vs. AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble credit: wwe.com

WWE's Royal Rumble is in the books, and fans everywhere are deciding whether or not it was a hit.

The event went smoothly for the most part until the Rumble match itself, which saw some predictable confrontations and not many surprises. There were a few exceptions however, with Goldberg quickly disposing of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar after one Spear. Baron Corbin fearlessly stepped up and eliminated powerhouse favorite Braun Strowman.

Roman Reigns faced the wrath of the San Antonio crowd when he shockingly entered the Royal Rumble at no. 30, and disposed of the legendary Undertaker. That act alone caused many fans to decide the night was a monumental failure.

But despite how fans felt about the night's outcomes or the Rumble match, WWE is moving on to the next event. SmackDown Live's Elimination Chamber is coming up on February 12, and that night will surely see more of the same feuds from the Rumble.

The company is moving toward WrestleMania 33 of course, and Elimination Chamber is an important night in terms of solidifying the feuds and matches fans will see on the grandest stage of them all.

It's for that reason fans should be preparing for what's to come. Many questions that arose from the Royal Rumble will likely be answered soon, and many of those answers could come at the Elimination Chamber event.

Ultimately, it's up to the WWE faithful if the company's booking is on point. That was true of the Royal Rumble, and it will also be true of the Elimination Chamber.