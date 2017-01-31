WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Feuds That Will Continue Through Elimination Chamber
WWE's Royal Rumble is in the books, and fans everywhere are deciding whether or not it was a hit.
The event went smoothly for the most part until the Rumble match itself, which saw some predictable confrontations and not many surprises. There were a few exceptions however, with Goldberg quickly disposing of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar after one Spear. Baron Corbin fearlessly stepped up and eliminated powerhouse favorite Braun Strowman.
Roman Reigns faced the wrath of the San Antonio crowd when he shockingly entered the Royal Rumble at no. 30, and disposed of the legendary Undertaker. That act alone caused many fans to decide the night was a monumental failure.
But despite how fans felt about the night's outcomes or the Rumble match, WWE is moving on to the next event. SmackDown Live's Elimination Chamber is coming up on February 12, and that night will surely see more of the same feuds from the Rumble.
The company is moving toward WrestleMania 33 of course, and Elimination Chamber is an important night in terms of solidifying the feuds and matches fans will see on the grandest stage of them all.
It's for that reason fans should be preparing for what's to come. Many questions that arose from the Royal Rumble will likely be answered soon, and many of those answers could come at the Elimination Chamber event.
Ultimately, it's up to the WWE faithful if the company's booking is on point. That was true of the Royal Rumble, and it will also be true of the Elimination Chamber.
Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch
Mickie James came back with a vengeance.
The former WWE Women's champion has returned with a new attitude and a new target. Becky Lynch lost her title and gained an enemy. Though Mickie, Natalya and Alexa Bliss lost to Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi at the Royal Rumble, the fight is not over.
The war has just begun.
Mickie's new edge will serve her well as SmackDown Live's newest heel. She's a pro when it comes to working the crowd and getting heat. Her intensity and arrogance has earned the hate of fans, and now that will transfer as a positive to Becky.
Strong protagonists need strong antagonists, and Becky definitely has one with Mickie.
Their feud is just getting started, and should continue at the Elimination Chamber. Becky's distraction from the SmackDown Women's Championship opens the door for Alexa to move on, and allows Mickie the chance to get some spotlight.
Becky must now go through a veteran WWE star, and that star has already been down the same roads that Lynch is now traveling. The two should match up well in the ring and on the mic, as this feud should bring good things for both of them.
Of course when it's over, Becky will likely regain her focus and move back into title contention on SmackDown Live.
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Randy Orton's unlikely stint with The Wyatt Family is not only still intact; he's also now heading to the main event of WrestleMania 33.
Though many fans could not have predicted it, Orton is back on top and he's done so as the right hand man of Bray Wyatt. While his cooperation with Wyatt was believed to be a swerve to destroy The Eater of Worlds, that does not appear to be the case now.
But Luke Harper may disagree.
Harper went after Wyatt in the Royal Rumble match, and he also got physical with Orton. Though anything can happen between the Rumble and the Elimination Chamber, the fact is Harper appears to be out of The Wyatt Family.
A feud with Orton may not be far behind.
If that is indeed the case, then Orton and Harper could have a showdown on February 12. It's no longer about currying the favor of Wyatt; it's about getting revenge on each other. Harper likely blames Orton for The Wyatt Family's troubles, and Orton is always ready to fight.
It's a chance for Harper to step out of Wyatt's shadow and build his career as a viable main event player. Harper is one of WWE's best big men, and going solo gives him the chance to prove it. If he has a good showing against Orton, then it could be just the beginning of a run that would see Harper rise far above his station in WWE.
For Orton, it's just a pit stop on the way to WrestleMania 33.
Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi
Alexa Bliss is a good heel, but she's going to need great babyfaces to keep her on top.
That's where Naomi comes in. Naomi is a very likable star, with talent for the business and a great personality. She's also a very charismatic worker that can rally the fans behind her with just one promo. All of that will bode well for her, especially since she's going after the SmackDown Women's Championship.
But she will have to get past Alexa in order to get the title.
Naomi's new spotlight is due to the company needing to strengthen the women's division on Tuesday nights. Becky Lynch, Mickie James and Nikki Bella are top stars, and now it's Naomi's turn to step up and prove she's indeed got true main event potential.
She and Bliss should match up well together, and the next opportunity to showcase that could be the Elimination Chamber.
Bliss has come a long way since becoming the champ, but she needs her first challenger outside of Becky to be someone that's ready to go on the big stage. Naomi is perhaps on a level higher than Alexa, so she will be able to do her part, as well as make the champion look good.
For Naomi, it's a chance to prove she can get it done on the highest level possible. If she connects to the WWE faithful and if she looks good on February 12, then she may be the next Superstar in line to wear the gold.
AJ Styles vs. John Cena
John Cena and AJ Styles made magic at the Royal Rumble.
Once again, the two Superstars proved why they are at the top of the company. Fans were reminded of why Cena has been the face of WWE for over 10 years, and they were also reminded why Styles is considered one of the greatest to ever perform.
Fans thought the two men couldn't top themselves, but they thought wrong.
Their showdown at the Royal Rumble is an early match of the year candidate, as they brought everything they had to the event. But it's not over yet, as the Elimination Chamber will likely bring them back together in the namesake match.
Styles and Cena have great chemistry together and AJ could regain the title, but right now the identities of the other five match participants are unknown. AJ may not even be booked in the bout, though that seems highly unlikely.
If he indeed does get into the Elimination Chamber, then anything can happen.
Many fans are not very happy about the possibility of Cena facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. It's a match that's happened countless times over the years, and it's one that may not get over on April 2. But the company may change course and head in a new direction, which means Styles could win the WWE Championship on February 12.
But of course he will not only have to get past four other top Superstars, he will also have to get past Cena. That is surely easier said than done.
