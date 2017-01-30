Super Bowl Odds 2017: Latest Vegas Lines Before Patriots vs. Falcons Media Day

Matt Ryan will face a significant test from the New England defense. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Matt Ryan has passed all the tests that have come his way this season, and that's one of the primary reasons the Atlanta Falcons will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LI.

However, the biggest test of the year and his entire career will come against the New England Patriots when the Falcons try to win their first Super Bowl on Sunday.

Super Bowl LI Matchup Date Time (ET) TV Point Spread; Over/Under New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Feb. 5 6:30 p.m. Fox New England (-3); 58.5 OddsShark

Not only do the Falcons have to overcome a New England defense that played superbly this season and ranked first in points allowed, but Atlanta also faces one of the best schematic defensive coordinators in Matt Patricia.

The Patriots like to take away what their opponents do best, but it's not that simple in this case. The Falcons do nearly everything well on the offensive side of the ball, so what will Patricia try to take away?

That's an issue for Patricia, but it's also an issue for Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn. He has to respect Patricia's ability to cause problems for opposing offenses because the Patriots slowed down the explosive Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

The Steelers were arguably a more dangerous offensive team than the Falcons. Antonio Brown may be the best all-around receiver in the league. While Julio Jones is bigger and stronger than Brown, he may not be better. The Patriots did a solid job preventing Brown from hurting them, limiting him to 77 yards and no scores.

Le'Veon Bell is arguably the best running back in the NFL. The Pats did not have to face him at his best because he injured his groin early in the game.

Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman give the Falcons a prolific running game. Neither one may be better than Bell, but both are healthy, and the combination of the two of them may be more of a problem for Patricia's defense than Bell was.

Additionally, the more success the Falcons have with their running game, the greater chance they have of winning the time of possession. That could be essential in this game because the more Tom Brady, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman have the ball, the worse it would be for the Falcons.

Matt Patricia's ability to take away what Atlanta does best could be decisive in Super Bowl LI. Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

That could provide a hint of what Patricia will do. Taking away the Atlanta running game will almost certainly put the ball back in Brady's hands, and that gives the Patriots a major advantage.

Atlanta's defense is better than it has been in the past, but this team ranked 25th in yards allowed and 28th against the pass in the regular season. How is that defense going to perform against one of the most talented and sophisticated offenses?

Brady and head coach Bill Belichick excel at keeping nearly every opponent off balance. While the Falcons have an emerging pass-rushing star in Vic Beasley, who had 15.5 sacks in the regular season, it doesn't seem likely that the Falcons will put consistent pressure on Brady or slow down the powerful Blount in the running game.

The Patriots remain three-point favorites, and the total has been steady at 58.5 points, according to OddsShark.

Dan Quinn faces a huge task in his first appearance as a Super Bowl head coach. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As both teams arrive in Houston and take part in the events of Super Bowl week, the Patriots are in familiar territory. Belichick's ability to keep his team focused and on track to play its best game is one of his greatest strengths.

Quinn is in new territory as head coach of a Super Bowl team. He has been the successful defensive coordinator of a Super Bowl winner and runner-up with the Seattle Seahawks, but now it is his show.

He could have his team as prepared as well as Belichick's, but it seems unlikely. It's his first time, and most coaches will at least make some mistakes.

However, this is his opportunity, and he may need to be perfect in order to lead his team to victory. That's a tall order, but he has a chance, and that's far more than any other NFL coach not named Belichick.