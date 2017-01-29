Trenton Gillison to Michigan State: Spartans Land 4-Star TE Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

National signing day hasn't even passed for the 2017 recruiting class, but the Michigan State Spartans are already looking ahead to 2018 after securing the commitment of tight end Trenton Gillison.

Gillison announced Sunday night on Twitter that he's the newest member of the Spartans' 2018 class:

The Pickerington, Ohio, native is the No. 8 tight end and No. 246 overall player for next year, per Scout.

"The one thing that made me decide Michigan State was I just felt right there," Gillison said of his decision, per Land of 10's Luke Srodulski. "I really like the coaches. I like coach [Mark] Dantonio, [co-offensive coordinator Jim] Bollman, [co-defensive coordinator Mike] Tressel. I liked how they approached me."

According to Srodulski, Gillison visited Michigan State on Sunday and attended the Spartans' 70-62 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on the hardwood. While at the game, the Pickerington Central High School star informed members of Michigan State's coaching staff he was committing.

Gillison earned first-team All-Ohio honors from the Associated Press at the end of the 2016 season.

Listed at 6'5" and 230 pounds, he has great size for his position—even though he's somewhat on the leaner side. With a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and a 4.4-second shuttle, per Hudl, Gillison is a good athlete as well.

In general, Gillison is the kind of hybrid tight end head coaches across the country covet. The Spartans staff should have little trouble involving him in the passing game when he arrives in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State is losing a pair of tight ends, Josiah Price and Jamal Lyles, heading in to the 2017 season, but the Spartans will have Matt Dotson as part of their incoming recruiting class. Dotson is the No. 9 tight end in the country, according to Scout. Dotson will provide Gillison with some competition for playing time in 2018.