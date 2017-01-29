Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann and Franck Kessie

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Arsenal have been added to the list of Premier League clubs reportedly willing to spend big money to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, while AS Roma are said to have agreed to a deal with Atalanta for Franck Kessie.

OK Diario (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express) previously reported Chelsea and Manchester United were ready to do battle for Griezmann. And according to the Mail on Sunday's Rob Draper, the Gunners are now also willing to smash their transfer record to land the France international.

According to Draper, Griezmann's contract has a buyout clause of £85 million, while Archer claims the clause is roughly £95 million.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Draper also insists manager Arsene Wenger would be willing to hand the 25-year-old more than £250,000 per week in wages. But the Gunners won't go as high as United, who remain the favourites to land Griezmann.

Sports writer Ben Fairthorne doubts Arsenal will compete financially with the Red Devils:

It's important to note Griezmann's clause is a buyout clause, not a release clause. The former is standard for all La Liga players and susceptible to taxation when triggered―so the eventual transfer fee could be much higher than the clause.

Normally, clubs would try to come to an agreement with Atletico and spend a transfer fee close to the clause. But the Rojiblancos still have a transfer ban to deal with and won't be too keen on losing their top forward, knowing they can't replace him.

Griezmann has established himself as one of the most wanted forwards in the world in the past few seasons, finishing third in the most recent Ballon d'Or voting. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

His ability to move and high football IQ would make him a perfect fit for Wenger's Arsenal, and he could be the type of talent Arsenal need to finally get over the hump and win another Premier League title.

The finances don't seem to add up, however. The Gunners still haven't been able to come to an agreement with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil as far as wages go. And United and Chelsea will likely blow their offer out of the water.

Signing Griezmann would be a phenomenal move for the Gunners, but as of right now, it doesn't seem likely.

Dino Panato/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport (h/t Metro's Coral Barry) reports Roma have agreed to a deal to sign midfield starlet Kessie, who was wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Per the report, the Giallorossi will pay Atalanta £20 million and send two youth prospects to Bergamo. In return, Kessie will move to the Italian capital in the summer.

Frequently compared to compatriot Yaya Toure, the Ivory Coast international has been the breakout star of the season in Italy so far, playing a key role in Atalanta's unexpected strong form.

Here are some of his highlights:

The youngster stands out for his vision, passing range, remarkable physical strength and ability to score. He only made the switch to a midfield role last year, and his quick rise at the position bodes well for the future.

All isn't lost for his Premier League suitors, as Calciomercato's Edo Dalmonte believes Kessie prefers a move to England over a Roma switch.