    NFLDownload App

    Pat Tillman's Wife Marie Criticizes President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

    Marie Tillman arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Former NFL star Pat Tillman was one of the most well-known casualties among American soldiers in Afghanistan. Almost 13 years later, his wife is speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump.

    "In 2002 my husband enlisted in the US Army," Marie Tillman posted on her Facebook account. "He stood up to serve because he believed in the principles on which our country was founded and, recognizing it wasn’t perfect, was passionate about what it could be. Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration. This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for. Since his death I have embarked on the most meaningful work of my life, supporting the men and women who, like Pat, fight for what this country can be. As I read posts from the community of #Tillman Scholars on my Facebook feed I am encouraged; they are exactly as I knew they would be, poised and ready to fight. I am proud of them and proud to stand with them, we’ve got this."

    Trump signed an executive order Friday that barred citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Some with permanent residences within America were detained at various airports around the country.

    The policy has been met with mass protests at airports and other locations.

    Marie Tillman has been an active member of the military community as a leader of the Pat Tillman Foundation. The organization raises money to provide scholarships to veterans to go to college. 

    Pat's Run is an annual event in Tempe, Arizona, that raises money for the cause.

    This is all in the memory of Pat Tillman, who spent four years playing as a safety for the Arizona Cardinals before famously retiring to join the Army in response to the attacks on 9/11. He was killed in 2004 by friendly fire in Afghanistan.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 