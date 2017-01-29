Pat Tillman's Wife Marie Criticizes President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former NFL star Pat Tillman was one of the most well-known casualties among American soldiers in Afghanistan. Almost 13 years later, his wife is speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump.

"In 2002 my husband enlisted in the US Army," Marie Tillman posted on her Facebook account. "He stood up to serve because he believed in the principles on which our country was founded and, recognizing it wasn’t perfect, was passionate about what it could be. Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration. This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for. Since his death I have embarked on the most meaningful work of my life, supporting the men and women who, like Pat, fight for what this country can be. As I read posts from the community of #Tillman Scholars on my Facebook feed I am encouraged; they are exactly as I knew they would be, poised and ready to fight. I am proud of them and proud to stand with them, we’ve got this."

Trump signed an executive order Friday that barred citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Some with permanent residences within America were detained at various airports around the country.

The policy has been met with mass protests at airports and other locations.

Marie Tillman has been an active member of the military community as a leader of the Pat Tillman Foundation. The organization raises money to provide scholarships to veterans to go to college.

Pat's Run is an annual event in Tempe, Arizona, that raises money for the cause.

This is all in the memory of Pat Tillman, who spent four years playing as a safety for the Arizona Cardinals before famously retiring to join the Army in response to the attacks on 9/11. He was killed in 2004 by friendly fire in Afghanistan.